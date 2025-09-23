



Raipur-based Special Blasts Limited (SBL) is set to significantly scale up its production capacity for military-grade explosives from the current 3,000 metric tons per annum (MTPA) to 8,000 MTPA. This expansion is planned to be completed in just over a year and represents a major increase in production ability for the company. The scale-up will make SBL one of the largest private-sector producers of such explosives at a single location in India.





The expansion involves a capital expenditure of roughly ₹500 crore, with SBL planning to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO) to support this project. The amplified production capacity will focus on key explosives such as TNT, high-melting explosive (HMX), and research-development explosive (RDX), all materials crucial for filling artillery shells and making integrated ammunition.





Currently, SBL has a 3,000 MTPA facility dedicated to TNT production. The expansion will first add an extra 2,000 MTPA capacity for TNT, followed by the establishment of a 3,000 MTPA unit dedicated to HMX and RDX production. These materials are vital for advanced military munitions, including high-energy shells and other ordinance types.





In addition to explosives manufacture, SBL plans to advance its capabilities toward producing fully integrated ammunition within the next two years. This includes manufacturing ammunition such as 155 mm shells for Bofors-like howitzers and potentially loitering munitions deployed by drones. The company has obtained the necessary licenses for producing a wide range of calibers.





The impetus for this capacity build-up is linked to the increased demand seen during recent military operations such as Operation Sindoor, as well as ongoing geopolitical tensions that have heightened the need for domestic ammunition supplies.





SBL also sees export markets opening given depleted war reserves in European countries due to conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war, which could sustain demand for Indian munitions for the foreseeable future.





SBL currently owns 350 acres of land near Kalmeshwar village, with additional applications pending for 500 acres of forest land to support the expansion. Should approval be granted, the company is also considering alternate sites like Ratnagiri to further its growth plans.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







