



Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation on September 16, 2025, with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to discuss strengthening bilateral ties, regional and global issues, and key partnerships.





Both leaders reaffirmed their strong commitment to advancing the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership, focusing on sectors like trade, investment, innovation, energy, water management, food processing, and sustainable development.





PM Modi extended his best wishes for Denmark's ongoing Presidency of the Council of the European Union and its non-permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council.





The conversation covered India’s consistent support for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and the early restoration of peace and stability.





Prime Minister Frederiksen emphasised Denmark's strong support for the early conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and for the successful hosting of the AI Impact Summit by India in 2026.





Both leaders highlighted the importance of cooperation on global challenges, including the consequences of Russia's war against Ukraine.





The India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership, elevated during a 2020 Virtual Summit, serves as the framework guiding renewed bilateral relations.





It builds upon historical diplomatic ties established in 1949 and common democratic traditions. The partnership emphasises green growth, climate action aligned with the Paris Agreement and Sustainable Development Goals, and the creation of jobs through cooperative ventures in sustainable energy and innovation.





The Green Strategic Partnership spans multiple sectors and aims to foster economic resilience and environmental sustainability jointly.





Denmark's expertise in renewable energy complements India’s ambitious climate targets, exemplifying their collaborative commitment to global carbon neutrality and sustainable development goals. The partnership also supports cross-sectoral initiatives involving trade, circular economy, smart urban development, and business collaborations.





The telephonic discussion reaffirmed mutual commitments to deepen economic and green strategic cooperation, promote sustainable development, support an early conclusion of the India-EU FTA, further diplomatic goodwill, and collaborate on international peace and security concerns, notably the Ukraine conflict.





