



The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for a high-profile suicide attack on a Pakistani Army convoy in the Dasht area of Kech district, Balochistan.





The attack, executed by the group’s Majeed Brigade — its dedicated “Fidayee Unit” — targeted buses carrying Pakistani Army personnel.





BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch confirmed the incident in an official statement, declaring that “more than a dozen enemy personnel were neutralised” while vowing further details through a forthcoming communiqué. Pakistani officials have yet to issue an official response or casualty confirmation.





The latest assault comes amid a spate of intensified actions by Baloch separatist groups across Balochistan, underscoring the persistence of a long-running insurgency.





Between 13–15 August, the BLA claimed multiple operations: an armed ambush in Mand’s Koh Pusht Giab that reportedly killed two soldiers and resulted in weapons seizures; a grenade attack on a police station in Quetta’s New Sariab area; and coordinated strikes on convoys in Kalat’s Manguchar region, including the targeting of military vehicles and motorcycles. In Mastung district, BLA operatives also sabotaged the office of a civilian transport company, accusing it of supplying resources to Pakistani security forces.





Parallel to these activities, the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) has also escalated operations. On 3 September, its fighters blocked the Quetta–Karachi highway near Khadkucha, resulting in a two-hour-long firefight with security forces.





The BLF accused Pakistani troops of deploying drones and artillery during the clash but claimed to have inflicted casualties while retreating without losses. Following the incident, BLF alleged that Pakistani forces shelled civilian-populated areas, wounding at least one health facility guard in Mastung’s Umar Dor locality. Pakistani authorities have not confirmed or denied these accounts.





Collectively, the series of attacks reflects a rising tempo of the Baloch insurgency, where separatist groups such as the BLA and BLF are focusing on high-visibility strikes against military convoys, patrols, police installations, and logistical infrastructure.





The operational scope spans multiple districts including Kech, Quetta, Kalat, Mastung, and Mand, indicating strategic coordination across Balochistan.





At the core of these actions lies the insurgency’s demand for greater autonomy, resource control, and recognition of Baloch national rights, as armed factions continue to seek leverage against Pakistani state authority through sustained asymmetric warfare.



