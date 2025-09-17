



Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump for his phone call and warm birthday greetings on Modi's 75th birthday.





Modi referred to Trump as "my friend" and reaffirmed his commitment, alongside Trump, to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. He also expressed support for Trump's initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.





This exchange came on a day when US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch led a delegation to New Delhi to advance bilateral trade negotiations. Indian and US officials held positive and forward-looking discussions, deciding to intensify efforts for an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement.





The talks included India's Special Secretary of the Department of Commerce Rajesh Agrawal and focused on overcoming obstacles caused by the elevated tariff structure on Indian goods in the US.





The background to these talks includes the imposition of punitive tariffs by the US, which Trump doubled to 50% in August as a penalty for India's continued imports of Russian oil. This tariff increase affected a broad range of Indian exports, threatening significant economic impact and jobs.





India has reservations regarding the US demand to open sensitive agricultural and dairy sectors. Both sides aim to complete the first stage of a Bilateral Trade Agreement by October-November 2025.





Modi highlighted the close friendship and natural partnership between India and the US and expressed confidence about progress in the trade negotiations. He indicated a willingness to speak directly with Trump to secure a brighter and prosperous future for both countries. The US side, expressing a similar tone, emphasised the importance of the bilateral relationship and mutual intentions to resolve trade barriers constructively.





Summary of Key Points:





PM Modi thanked Trump warmly for birthday wishes, describing a strong personal rapport. Both leaders are committed to deepening the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership. India supports Trump's efforts for peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict. US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch visited India to resume stalled bilateral trade talks. Discussions were positive, with a focus on concluding a mutually beneficial trade agreement. Tariff tensions remain a challenge, with recent US tariffs reaching 50% on Indian goods. India resists opening its agricultural and dairy sectors as demanded by the US. Aim to finalise the initial phase of trade negotiations by October-November 2025. Modi is optimistic about the future of India-US relations and trade cooperation.





This reflects a phase of cautious optimism and renewed dialogue after a period of tension following tariff hikes, with both sides committed to moving forward on trade and strategic ties.





