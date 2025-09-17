



US President Donald Trump personally called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, 2025, to extend wishes on his 75th birthday and used the opportunity to express gratitude for India’s support in his efforts to “end” the Russia-Ukraine conflict.





Trump later highlighted the interaction on Truth Social, describing Modi as a friend and commending his leadership as “tremendous.” In a reciprocal response on X, PM Modi thanked Trump for the greetings, reaffirmed commitment to advancing the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership, and publicly endorsed US-led initiatives for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis.





The warm exchange underscored both leaders’ continuing rapport, projecting strong personal chemistry alongside strategic alignment.





The development coincided with high-level trade discussions in New Delhi, where US Trade Representative (USTR) Chief Negotiator Brendan Lynch met Indian Commerce Ministry Special Secretary Rajesh Agrawal on September 16.





Both delegations reviewed the status of ongoing bilateral trade talks and decided to intensify efforts toward early conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-US Trade Agreement.





According to the Commerce Ministry, the negotiations covered wide-ranging issues of trade balance, market access, and tariff frameworks, with an emphasis on transitioning from incremental understandings into a comprehensive accord.





The convergence of top-level political outreach and technical trade negotiations is being viewed as part of a coordinated push to deepen economic and strategic ties between the two democracies at a critical geopolitical juncture.





Based On ANI Report







