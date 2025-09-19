



The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) conducted a successful joint operation near Amritsar, intercepting a motorcycle and apprehending a key trafficker linked to a cross-border smuggling syndicate.





The seizure included 23 packets of suspected heroin weighing approximately 25.9 kg, a pistol with two magazines, an iPhone 14, and the motorcycle used for transportation, showcasing the operational scale and sophistication of the traffickers.





Investigators believe the consignment was part of a planned supply chain managed by Pakistan‑based handlers, with early leads pointing to links with individuals connected to “Happy Jatt” of Jandiala Guru, who is reportedly operating abroad to coordinate such networks.





The accused, now in ANTF custody, is undergoing sustained interrogation to uncover further nodes of this narco‑terror infrastructure.





Agencies are focusing on tracing digital footprints, financial channels, and cross-border communication methods associated with the accused to build a comprehensive intelligence picture.





This operation highlights the integrated enforcement push against the heroin‑terror nexus in Punjab, where narcotics smuggling remains closely intertwined with arms proliferation and cross-border terror linkages.





Momentum from this case is expected to strengthen actionable leads for dismantling wider trafficking modules, disrupting the funding streams of narco-terror outfits, and tightening security against Pakistan‑sponsored infiltration routes.





