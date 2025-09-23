



Senator Ruben Gallego, a Democratic lawmaker, has openly criticised the approach taken by former President Donald Trump's administration regarding India, especially around the issue of India's oil trade with Russia. Gallego called out what he termed a “fist-to-face” policy, highlighting its failure and adverse consequences for US-India relations.





Gallego emphasised India’s proud tradition of independence and sovereignty, noting that New Delhi resists being bullied by external powers. According to him, the attempt by the US to pressure India into curbing its purchase of Russian oil has not just failed—it has backfired, driving India closer to Moscow and Beijing.





He pointed out that India’s economic cooperation with Russia, particularly in energy, is a significant factor for Russia's resilience in the Ukraine conflict. However, he stressed that the US should pursue diplomacy rather than coercion if it wants to influence India’s choices effectively.





Gallego criticised Trump’s foreign policy style as overly personalised, suggesting that Trump's assumption of a strong personal bond with Prime Minister Modi would override decades of independent Indian foreign policy was naïve. India, as a sovereign nation, follows its strategic interests and cannot be forced into compliance.





The senator urged for a change in strategy toward India that involves more nuanced, multilateral diplomatic efforts rather than blunt tactics. He proposed involving other partners who have good relations with India to facilitate dialogue and persuade India gradually to reduce its dependency on Russian oil, rather than confrontational methods.





Gallego also metaphorically warned against using a “fist-to-face” approach, saying if this policy is continued, it would only result in “breaking America’s fist,” implying a loss of leverage and damage to bilateral ties. He advocated for back-channel communications and subtle diplomacy to address this complex geopolitical issue.





Senator Gallego's remarks signal a critical reassessment within US political circles of the Trump-era tactics on India. His admission underscores that heavy-handed pressure on India may have undermined US interests by pushing India towards strategic partnerships with Russia and China, highlighting the need for a more sophisticated foreign policy approach.





Based On Mint Video Report







