



Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with members of the Russian Government, highlighted India’s strong economic performance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He underscored that India is registering the fastest growth rates among major global economies, noting the success of independent and sovereign governance policies driven by Modi’s government.





Putin revealed details of his recent telephone conversation with Prime Minister Modi, emphasizing the stability and depth of India-Russia relations. He described them as "based on a national consensus" and praised India’s achievements in governance, particularly in the economic domain.





The Russian leader had earlier conveyed warm birthday greetings to Modi on his 75th birthday through a congratulatory telegram. In his message, Putin acknowledged Modi’s personal role in enhancing bilateral ties, calling him a key contributor to the "special privileged strategic partnership" that characterizes Russia-India relations.





India and Russia have maintained a long-standing and trusted relationship. The foundation of this partnership was laid with the signing of the "Declaration on the India-Russia Strategic Partnership" in October 2000 during President Putin’s visit to India. Since then, bilateral ties have expanded across diverse sectors, including defence, energy, nuclear power, and trade.





On the multilateral front, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on the sidelines of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. Their discussion focused on bilateral relations as well as pressing global issues, including the Ukraine conflict and developments in the Middle East.





The Russian Embassy in India confirmed the ministerial meeting through a statement on social media platform X, reinforcing Moscow’s commitment to strong ties with New Delhi. Following the talks, Jaishankar noted that the exchange was useful in reviewing bilateral cooperation and addressing current international concerns.





Both leaders and foreign ministers reaffirmed the importance of continued constructive dialogue between the two nations. With regional and global challenges evolving rapidly, Moscow and New Delhi aim to strengthen their alignment on strategic, economic, political, and security issues. The reaffirmations underline Russia’s position as a key partner in India’s foreign policy matrix, with expectations of deepening cooperation in the years ahead.





Based On ANI Report







