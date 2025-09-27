



India Expands S-400 Missile Arsenal





According to Russian media reports, India is in discussions with Moscow to procure additional 40N6 ultra-long-range interceptor missiles for its deployed S-400 Triumf air defence systems. The reports indicate that India, already operating four delivered regiments of the S-400, is seeking to further enhance its long-range aerial interception capacity, according to Russia media.





The 40N6 Missile Capability





The 40N6 missile is the longest-range interceptor of the S-400 family, capable of engaging targets at distances up to 400 km and at altitudes of around 30–35 km. Designed for neutralizing high-value aerial assets such as airborne early warning (AEW&C), ISR platforms, strategic bombers, and even certain types of ballistic missiles, the 40N6 provides the S-400 with true strategic reach across hostile airspace.





Reported Operational Use Against Pakistan





Unconfirmed reports suggest the 40N6 was employed by Indian forces in May 2025 to target a Pakistani ISR aircraft operating close to the border. While Pakistan has not officially commented on the alleged engagement, the reported incident underscores the weapon’s role as a deterrence tool, particularly against ISR and command platforms that often loiter in contested regions.





Russian Confirmation of Negotiations





Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) has confirmed that talks are underway with India for expanding cooperation surrounding S-400 systems, with the possibility of new missile deliveries. This statement signals Moscow’s readiness to provide further inventories to strengthen Indian layered air defence amid growing regional tensions.





India's Current S-400 Deployment





India signed a $5.43 billion contract for five S-400 regiments in 2018. By September 2025, four of the five units have been delivered and operationalized, with the final regiment expected by 2026–27. The deployed systems cover India’s western and eastern fronts, creating a defensive umbrella against Pakistani and Chinese aerial threats. The potential addition of more 40N6 missiles would significantly improve the ability to impose long-range no-go zones for adversary airborne assets.





Strategic Significance For India





The acquisition of fresh consignments of 40N6 missiles would mark a major boost to Indian strategic air defence reach, extending surveillance and deterrence well into contested zones. By securing ultra-long-range interceptors, India ensures a stronger capacity to protect its critical command nodes, airbases, and strategic installations along sensitive borders.





