



Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon (Retd), former Director General of the Defence Intelligence Agency, launched a sharp attack on Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir in an exclusive interview.





Dhillon alleged that Munir hid in a bunker as the coward that he is during India’s Operation Sindoor and then elevated himself to the rare rank of Field Marshal in order to escape public scrutiny.





He underscored the unprecedented nature of this self-promotion, noting that Munir is the only serving Army chief anywhere to adopt such a tactic during an active crisis.





Dhillon claimed Munir holds another unusual distinction—accompanying Pakistan’s head of state to the SCO summit, an act that underscored the political dominance of the military over democratic institutions in Pakistan.





He also took aim at the symbolism of Munir being invited to lunch with the American president, suggesting that such engagements highlighted Pakistan’s deep civil-military imbalance. He reminded that the Pakistan Army remains the only major military force since World War II to have presided over a mass surrender, referencing the 93,000 prisoners in the 1971 war.





Elaborating on the broader impact of Operation Sindoor, Dhillon said that unlike in previous decades, India’s kinetic response against terror bases in Pakistan faced no international condemnation. He attributed this to the emergence of what he termed a “New India” — a nation whose growing economic strength and military confidence deter questioning from other powers. He drew a parallel to the U.S. raid on Abbottabad that eliminated Osama bin Laden, arguing that India today commands similar respect and space to act decisively.





Dhillon further underlined that India has transitioned into the world’s fourth-largest economy and is poised to become the third-largest soon. Combined with its military power projection, this has transformed external perceptions of its actions.





He stressed that military force, when exercised with clarity of intent, now helps India secure understanding from the international community, as demonstrated by the absence of objections after strikes on nine terror targets.





Operation Sindoor itself was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, 2025, which killed at least 26 civilians. India carried out deep-penetration air and missile strikes targeting terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The operation also incorporated suppression of Pakistani air responses and damage to key military bases.





On August 10, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh revealed details of aerial engagements during the operation. He confirmed that the Indian Air Force had shot down five Pakistani fighter aircraft and destroyed one large high-value target aircraft at a range of approximately 300 kilometres.





Singh described this as the “largest ever recorded surface-to-air kill that we can talk about,” reflecting the sharp technological and operational edge India employed.





Dhillon has also published a book, Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India’s Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan, where he documents the planning, execution, and strategic consequences of the operation. The book emphasises both the precise military conduct of the strikes and the geopolitical message it carried—that India’s counter-terror posture is no longer reactive but decisive and commanding international space.





Based On ANI Report







