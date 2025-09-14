



US President Donald Trump, during a Fox News interview, acknowledged that his administration’s tariff policy on India created a “rift” between Washington and New Delhi. He referred specifically to the imposition of a 50 percent tariff on Indian imports of Russian oil, calling it a “big deal” that strained ties. Trump reiterated, however, that he considered the energy trade issue more a European problem than an American one.





On the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Trump admitted that he had expected it to be the “easiest” issue to resolve but conceded that he has not been able to bring it to an end. According to him, negotiation hurdles stemmed from alternating unwillingness between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to commit at the same time. He added that the situation now remains uncertain, with Zelensky willing but Putin undecided.





Trump stated that the United States would “come down very strong” on Russia if needed, outlining future sanctions on banks and measures tied to oil and tariffs. He claimed his administration had already taken substantial steps in this regard, pointing to sanctions and tariff regimes as leverage.





Defending his foreign policy record, Trump argued that aside from Ukraine, he had managed to resolve several major conflicts. He claimed credit for ending tensions in South Asia, declaring that he helped resolve war-like situations “including Pakistan and India.” He also asserted that he was instrumental in resolving conflicts in Africa, notably Congo and Rwanda, which he described as “unsolvable” conflicts that once caused mass casualties.





The White House issued a statement highlighting Trump’s defence of his trade doctrine, emphasising the importance of tariffs to the America First agenda. According to Trump, tariffs gave Washington “tremendous power” in negotiations with foreign governments and were instrumental in bringing “billions of dollars” into the country. He pointed to an active legal case now before the US Supreme Court, which he said was crucial for preserving the wealth tariffs had generated for the United States.





Trump concluded by stressing that tariffs not only bolstered America’s economy but also enhanced its geopolitical leverage. He framed the policy as central to both his domestic and foreign strategies, linking economic strength to national influence in resolving—even preventing—global conflicts.





Based On ANI Report







