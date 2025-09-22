



Rossell Techsys, a Bangalore-based aerospace manufacturing company, has secured a long-term Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with Boeing for the production of electrical panel assemblies for the T-7A Red Hawk advanced pilot training aircraft.





The contract authorises Rossell Techsys to supply up to 1,200 shipsets of these assemblies through the year 2033. This milestone builds on their prior successful engagement with Boeing on a similar contract for wire harness assemblies for the T-7A Red Hawk platform.





Rossell Techsys has been part of the T-7A Red Hawk program since its early engineering, manufacturing development, and flight test phases, highlighting a deep and comprehensive collaboration. The T-7A Red Hawk itself is a state-of-the-art, fully digitally designed and tested training aircraft aimed at preparing pilots for next-generation fighter jets by incorporating advanced avionics and digital fly-by-wire control systems.





The company’s partnership with Boeing extends across several key defence platforms, including the F/A-18 Super Hornet, F-15 Eagle, AH-64 Apache, CH-47 Chinook, V-22 Osprey, P-8 Poseidon, and KC-46 Pegasus, with Rossell consistently delivering over 1,60,000 critical aerospace assemblies. This reinforces their reputation as a trusted global aerospace supplier recognised with two Boeing “Supplier of the Year” awards.





Financially, Rossell Techsys has shown significant growth and improved profitability, reporting a near doubling of its revenue and a turnaround from net losses to net profits in recent quarters, bolstered by the strengthening Boeing partnership.





Managing Director Rishab Gupta emphasized that this contract deepens the longstanding relationship that began in 2013, positioning India and Rossell Techsys as prominent hubs for aerospace manufacturing excellence.





This agreement signifies not only a boost for Rossell Techsys but also underscores India's expanding role in the global aerospace supply chain, fuelling future growth opportunities for the company in international aerospace and defence markets. The steady production through 2033 ensures long-term engagement and deepened industrial collaboration with Boeing on critical aerospace programs.





Rossell Techsys’s latest Boeing contract to supply electrical panel assemblies for the T-7A Red Hawk through 2033 represents a significant achievement in aerospace manufacturing, consolidating its strategic industry position, technology prowess, and export footprint on a global scale.





The engagement accentuates India’s rising stature as a preferred center for aerospace manufacturing and defense technology partnerships.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







