Kaveri engine is undergoing several technological upgrades, which may be integrated into TEJAS

Kaveri engine is undergoing several technological upgrades, which may be integrated into TEJAS

India’s ongoing struggle to secure timely GE F414 engine deliveries for its TEJAS MK-1A and TEJAS MK-2 programs has opened the door for France’s Safran to emerge as a potential alternative partner offering far greater strategic depth.





Safran has put forward a comprehensive proposal to develop and manufacture engines for both the TEJAS MK-2 and the upcoming AMCA, anchored by the promise of 100% technology transfer—a critical demand long sought by New Delhi but never fully offered by American OEMs.





Such a transfer would include design blueprints, metallurgy, core technology know-how, and local production capabilities, enabling India to build a permanent ecosystem and reduce its dependence on foreign suppliers, unlike the GE deal which limits transfer to about 80%.





The urgency stems from significant delays in the F414 supply chain, with only three engines delivered so far against India’s immediate requirement for at least 99 engines to support the TEJAS MK-1A order of 83 aircraft and further MK-2 timelines.





Certification hurdles and US export control restrictions have further slowed progress, aggravating New Delhi’s concerns at a time when strained political ties with Washington are spilling over into defence cooperation.





In contrast, France has consistently aligned its military-technology posture with Indian requirements, exemplified in the Rafale deal, Scorpene submarines, and ongoing joint development of the Shakti helicopter engine.





Safran’s proposal to set up a full-scale Indian manufacturing ecosystem—including production units, testing facilities, and a repair/MRO hub—augments this credibility and dovetails neatly with India’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” drive.





Strategically, Safran’s offer is especially enticing as it covers not only the TEJAS MK-2 but extends to the AMCA—a fifth-generation stealth fighter whose viability depends heavily on securing an advanced propulsion solution.





If secured, the deal would allow India to anchor future combat aircraft programs on an indigenous engine base, ensuring autonomy in upgrades, customisation, and scaling for exports.





Furthermore, Safran is already establishing a Rafale engine MRO centre in Hyderabad by 2026, which demonstrates France’s commitment to long-term industrial presence and job creation within India, reducing risks of a “licence assembly only” model.





However, challenges remain in switching horses midstream. The LCA ecosystem, and much of HAL’s current integration effort, has been designed around the GE F404 and F414 engines. Shifting to Safran may involve redesign or delays in TEJAS MK-2 timelines, potentially affecting near-term squadron inductions when the IAF urgently needs fighters.





Financial negotiations will also be pivotal, since 100% technology transfer comes at a premium and commitments must cover lifecycle support, spares pricing, and assurances against unilateral disruption.





In conclusion, while GE’s F414 deal—signed in 2023 with 80% technology transfer—anchors India’s immediate fighter programs, Safran’s 100% transfer offer represents a potentially decisive step toward achieving true self-reliance in jet engine technology.





Given the geopolitical friction with the US and recurring delays, Safran may well be a “perfect fit” for India’s long-term vision, even if near-term integration challenges persist.





The outcome could set the trajectory not just for the TEJAS MK-2, but also for AMCA and India’s wider aerospace ambitions spanning the next three decades.





GE Vs Safran Engine Proposals For TEJAS Mk-2





Criteria GE Aerospace (F414 Proposal) Safran (New Proposal) Technology Transfer ~80% transfer as per 2023 MoU, restricted on core hot-section technologies due to US export controls 100% technology transfer including design blueprints, metallurgy, and core know-how Local Ecosystem Co-production line in India with HAL, but dependent on US for certain critical parts Full-scale manufacturing ecosystem in India including production, test facilities, and MRO Current Deliveries Only 3 engines received till Sept 2025 against 99 required, causing delays in TEJAS MK-1A induction Fresh proposal; no deliveries yet but promises complete ecosystem build-up for MK-2 and AMCA Geopolitical Factor Subject to US laws and sanctions; strained ties affecting supply, certifications, and export permissions France historically flexible with India; minimal political obstacles; aligned with Rafale/Scorpene precedents Aircraft Integration Already integrated into TEJAS MK-1A, MK-2 designed around F414 core; minimal redesign required Would need integration changes and possible timeline delays for TEJAS MK-2 and AMCA development Support Infrastructure Relies on GE’s global supply chain; local support limited to co-production line Indian-based engine manufacturing plus Safran’s Hyderabad Rafale MRO (by 2026) ensuring lifecycle support Application Scope TEJAS MK-1A (83 jets already ordered, 97 more cleared), TEJAS MK-2 as baseline powerplant TEJAS MK-2, future AMCA (5th-gen), possible spin-offs for naval/6th-gen projects Strategic Autonomy Dependence on US approvals and controls; long-term risk of supply interruptions Greater autonomy in design, upgrades, and exports; supports true Atmanirbhar Bharat ambitions Cost Implication Relatively lower due to existing contracts, but recurring dependency costs & spares pricing Likely higher upfront investment, but long-term savings through self-reliance and indigenous upgrades Job Creation in India Limited to assembly and partial component fabrication with HAL Wider industrial impact with ecosystem creation, including local metallurgy, testing, and R&D jobs





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







