



Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a top military official referred to as "Field Marshal" were kept waiting in or around the Oval Office for nearly an hour ahead of their planned discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump. In his characteristic style, Trump told reporters that the Pakistani leaders “may already be in this room” while he addressed the press, underscoring the informal nature of the engagement.





The meeting between Sharif and Trump was part of a broader effort to repair years of strained ties between Washington and Islamabad. According to the White House schedule, the session was intended to be closed-door, with discussions focusing on political, economic, and security issues.





This follows an earlier informal exchange on September 23 when Sharif and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar joined Trump during a multi-nation dialogue with leaders from eight Islamic-Arab countries.





A pivotal factor in the recent thaw has been Pakistan’s acknowledgment of Trump’s alleged role in brokering a ceasefire with India during the May conflict. Trump claimed he used trade and tariff leverage to de-escalate tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. While India firmly denied any U.S. involvement, Pakistan shifted its official account to credit Trump, even recommending him for the Nobel Peace Prize—marking a major diplomatic turn in Islamabad’s narrative.





Another significant milestone in U.S.-Pakistan relations came with Trump hosting Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, at the White House in June. Discussions extended beyond security to cover areas such as trade, economic stability, and emerging sectors like cryptocurrency. This broad-spectrum dialogue resembled a strategic partnership reset more than a transactional security-focused exchange. Munir’s repeat visit in August resulted in a U.S. commitment of USD 500 million to strengthen Pakistan’s critical minerals sector.





The Trump administration has signalled openness toward bolstering Pakistan’s economy through trade agreements and investment packages. A mid-year trade deal opened new avenues for Pakistan, coupled with American assistance aimed at helping Islamabad exploit its identified oil reserves. These moves suggest Washington is actively exploring an economic diplomacy framework rather than relying solely on military ties.





On the same day as the Pakistan-focused Oval Office meetings, President Trump signed an executive order approving a deal ensuring U.S. control of TikTok’s American operations. He highlighted personal discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping, noting that Beijing had approved the arrangement. Trump cast the deal as a win, highlighting “tight U.S. control” and framing it as a matter of national security and youth demands.





Taken together, these moves signal a recalibration of Washington’s South Asia policy. Trump’s balancing act—asserting influence in Indo-Pak peace narratives, building economic connections with Islamabad, and maintaining direct negotiations with Beijing—reflects U.S. aspirations to assert dominance in regional and economic affairs simultaneously. For Pakistan, revival of American engagement provides both legitimacy for its civilian and military leadership and much-needed financial lifelines.





Based On ANI Report







