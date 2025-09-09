



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the virtual BRICS Leaders meeting on September 8, 2025, delivered a detailed and strong message highlighting the many serious global challenges that concern the current state of the world.





He warned that the multilateral system, including major international organisations, appears to be failing in effectively addressing these stresses, which has consequential impacts on the global order itself.





Jaishankar pointed out multiple recent global crises, including the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, major conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East/West Asia, volatility in trade and investment flows, increasing extreme climate events, and a noticeable slowdown in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) agenda.





These accumulated stresses underline the need for urgent and coordinated collective action by the global community, such as the BRICS nations are discussing.





On global trade and economics, Jaishankar emphasised the importance of constructive and cooperative approaches that promote sustainable trade. He stressed that increasing trade barriers and complicating transactions will only hurt the global economy and that trade measures should not be linked to non-trade matters.





Jaishankar highlighted that India faces significant trade deficits with some BRICS members and has been actively pressing for expeditious solutions to address these imbalances. He urged BRICS countries to set a positive example by reviewing and improving trade flows among themselves.





He underscored that the international trading system must be preserved as open, fair, transparent, non-discriminatory, inclusive, equitable, and rules-based, with special consideration (Special and Differential Treatment) for developing countries.





Jaishankar called attention to the critical need for building economic resilience through reliable, decentralised supply chains. He advocated creating supply chains that are resilient, reliable, redundant, and shorter to withstand multiple disruptions witnessed in recent years.





He flagged the Global South's deteriorating food, energy, and fertiliser security and highlighted that attacks on shipping lanes damage not only trade but also livelihoods. He stated that selective protectionism cannot be the global answer and expressed hope for an early end to hostilities worldwide through diplomacy for durable peace.





On global governance, Jaishankar expressed strong concerns over gridlocks that have hindered common ground in key international platforms. He stressed the urgent necessity for reforms in international organisations, especially the United Nations and its Security Council.





The BRICS nations, he said, have taken a positive stance on the need for reformed multilateralism to better address global challenges in a timely and cooperative manner.





Regarding climate change, Jaishankar lamented that both climate action and climate justice are slipping down global priorities despite their critical importance.





He called for new thinking and initiatives in this domain and commended India-led platforms such as the International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, and the Global Bio-fuels Alliance as positive steps towards addressing climate challenges.





Jaishankar’s address at the BRICS Leaders meeting was a comprehensive appeal for greater cooperation, urgent reforms, fair and sustainable trade practices, resilient economic systems, conflict resolution, and reinvigorated climate action amid the growing stresses confronting the world today.





His speech reflected India’s proactive role in shaping a more balanced and effective multilateral system through the BRICS platform.





Based On ANI Report







