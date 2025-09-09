



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, addressing the virtual BRICS Leaders meeting on September 8, 2025, emphasised the global necessity for a stable and predictable environment conducive to trade and investment.





He highlighted that economic practices must be inherently fair, transparent, and beneficial to all parties. Jaishankar pointed out the need to safeguard the international trading system grounded in principles of openness, fairness, transparency, inclusiveness, equity, non-discrimination, and rule-based approaches, including Special and Differential Treatment for developing countries.





Highlighting the disruptions afflicting global trade due to multiple factors such as conflicts and the Covid pandemic's lingering effects, he called for resilient, reliable, redundant, and geographically diversified supply chains to minimise vulnerabilities to shocks.





Jaishankar underscored the importance of democratising manufacturing and production, promoting regional self-sufficiency and easing anxieties during global uncertainties.





He urged BRICS nations to exemplify constructive and cooperative trade practices by reviewing their internal trade flows and addressing deficits that India faces with some BRICS partners.





He opposed rising trade barriers and the linkage of trade issues with non-trade matters, warning that such measures complicate transactions and are counterproductive.





His remarks come against the backdrop of escalating trade tensions, notably the United States’ imposition of a 50% tariff on Indian goods, including a 25% penalty related to India's continued import of Russian oil, which impacts major sectors such as textiles, jewellery, leather, and chemicals.





On the broader international scene, Jaishankar expressed concern over ongoing conflicts affecting the Global South, notably the deterioration of food, energy, and fertiliser security due to disruptions in shipping and supply chains.





He warned that selective protectionism and trade segmentation are inadequate global responses, advocating for urgent conflict resolution and diplomacy to secure durable peace and stability, which would benefit global economic conditions.





He also highlighted the systemic shortfalls in multilateral organisations and stressed the urgent need for reform, particularly in the United Nations and its Security Council.





The BRICS, he suggested, should strongly champion such reforms to foster a more inclusive and effective global governance system.





Jaishankar's address called for multilateral cooperation to nurture a fairer, stable global economy, resilient supply chains, and renewed efforts to resolve geopolitical conflicts threatening global food and energy security, all while advocating a rules-based international trade system that supports sustainable development for developing countries.





