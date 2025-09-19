



Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has confirmed that 10 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft are now ready for delivery, which includes two units powered with freshly supplied F404 engines.





The completion of these airframes represents an important step in sustaining production momentum despite previous engine supply constraints.





HAL’s production lines are currently working on an additional 24 MK-1A fuselages under various stages of assembly, reflecting the ramp‑up to full‑scale output as part of the company’s commitment to meeting IAF demand.





Installed production capacity for the MK-1A has reached 24 aircraft per year, but HAL officials note that steady supply of engines and completion of final certification milestones remain the critical bottlenecks.





This limitation underscores the dependency on General Electric deliveries and the necessity of synchronized certification clearances to maintain assured delivery schedules. Once these factors are stabilized, HAL’s throughput is expected to reach optimal output levels in line with contracted timelines.





On the weapons integration front, the Astra beyond‑visual‑range air‑to‑air missile (BVRAAM) has been fully adapted onto the MK-1A platform.





The missile underwent a high‑profile integration effort reflecting the drive for indigenous air‑combat capability.





However, a live‑firing trial conducted in March failed due to flight‑software anomalies. The Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL) has since corrected the algorithms responsible for fire‑control sequencing and missile release logic.





Clearance of these fixes now depends on the Safety Review Board, which is scheduled to meet in the coming week. Pending validation, live firing is expected to resume immediately afterward, paving the way for user evaluation trials.





Clearance of Astra integration on the MK-1A is viewed as critical not only for enhancing the LCA’s operational envelope, but also for strengthening the self‑reliance ecosystem by complementing HAL’s production efforts with indigenous weapons capability.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







