



US President Donald Trump's recent comments on India and China have generated significant analysis from South Asia expert Michael Kugelman, who described Trump as prone to "U-turns" and unpredictability in his statements.





Kugelman pointed out that Trump's remarks reflect his unhappiness and frustration, particularly regarding China's policies and India's stance in trade negotiations.





Despite Trump's claim that the US has "lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China," Kugelman refuted the idea that India has been lost to China, noting that India has been actively working to ease tensions with China over the past year.





He emphasised that Trump's rhetoric is fuelled by frustration over India's refusal to make all trade concessions and over India not allowing Trump to take credit for playing a role in the India-Pakistan ceasefire.





Kugelman also highlighted a division within the US administration between Trump and his close aides, with inflammatory rhetoric against India largely emanating from Trump and some top advisers. This dynamic does not help the India-US relationship, which has been strained further by recent US tariffs on Indian goods and Trump's overall hostile posture towards Russia, especially concerning the Ukraine conflict.





Regarding US-China relations, Kugelman mentioned that the Trump administration has not clearly articulated a cohesive policy towards China.





While it appears Trump wants to compete strategically with China, his statements also indicate a desire to seek some understanding. The unpredictability in Trump's statements leads to uncertainty in reactions from China and India, with the former possibly benefiting from the confusion and using it to advance its goal of a new world order that counters the US.





Kugelman added that Trump's remarks could inadvertently assist China's ambitions by creating doubt about US alliances and partnerships.





Kugelman characterizes Trump's statements as reflecting frustration and unpredictability, complicating US relations with India, China, and Russia.





These dynamics have contributed to strain in traditional alliances and may inadvertently bolster China's strategic goals on the global stage.





Trump’s hostile stance on Russia’s continuation of the Ukraine conflict is another facet of his foreign policy dissatisfaction.





These factors underscore an unstable and contentious period in US-South Asia and US-China relations under Trump's presidency in 2025.





