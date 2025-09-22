



The US State Department has issued a detailed clarification on President Donald Trump’s recent H-1B visa proclamation after widespread confusion and anxiety among Indian professionals and the global tech industry.





The clarification stressed that the new rule, which imposes a $100,000 fee on all fresh H-1B petitions filed after September 21, 2025—including lottery submissions for 2026—does not impact existing visa holders or petitions already submitted.





Current H-1B visa holders, including those who travel abroad and re-enter the country, remain unaffected and do not owe any new fees, including those currently outside the US.





The measure applies only prospectively, ensuring that approved petitions, renewals, and valid visa holders are excluded. Officials also confirmed that the $1,00,000 sum is a one-time filing fee, not an annual payment, to dispel circulating misinformation.





Guidance has been issued across USCIS, CBP, and the State Department to ensure consistent enforcement. Additionally, the administration has outlined forthcoming reforms, including Department of Labour regulations to raise prevailing wage requirements and DHS measures to prioritise higher-paid, high-skilled applicants in future H-1B lottery cycles.





More changes to the program are expected in the coming months, signalling a significant policy shift towards making access to H-1B visas costlier and strategically weighted toward highly paid professionals.





Based On ANI Report







