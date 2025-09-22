



External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S Jaishankar met with the Philippines Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro on Monday, September 22, 2025, in New York City ahead of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).





The meeting built upon the recent state visit of Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to India in August 2025, emphasising the growing bilateral ties between India and the Philippines.





During the talks, the two leaders discussed enhanced cooperation in several key areas, including collaboration within the United Nations framework and issues concerning the Indo-Pacific region.





Both sides reinforced their countries' commitment as Strategic Partners to actively develop cooperation in political, defence and security matters, as well as maritime domain collaboration, reflecting mutual interests in regional stability and security.





EAM Jaishankar highlighted that India and the Philippines share a relationship based on shared values, describing their connection as not just historical but also a forward-looking partnership. The dialogue followed up on cultural and diplomatic bridges, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi previously emphasising the age-old cultural ties exemplified by the Philippines' Ramayana-related heritage during the President's visit to India.





Philippines Foreign Secretary Lazaro echoed the strategic partnership commitment, underscoring ambitions to work closely in defence modernisation, maritime security, and expanding the footprint of the expanding indigenous defence industry, as exemplified by projects like BrahMos missile collaboration.





The meeting reflects an ongoing deepening of India-Philippines relations since their diplomatic ties were officially established in 1949, expanding beyond traditional sectors to include trade, agriculture, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and digital technology cooperation, alongside active engagement in ASEAN frameworks.





This engagement between the External Affairs Minister and his Philippine counterpart is part of a broader set of high-level bilateral meetings and multilateral discussions held on the sidelines of the UNGA 80th session, underlining the rising geopolitical importance of India-Philippines cooperation in the context of global and Indo-Pacific strategic developments.





This session also took place amidst a period of heightened geopolitical tensions worldwide, where India and the Philippines are seeking to bolster regional security and economic partnerships to promote peace, stability, and shared prosperity in their respective regions.





Thus, the meeting signifies a strategic reaffirmation of India-Philippines ties, advancing their cooperation agenda across defence, maritime security, political engagement, and multilateral forums. This dialogue is poised to further strengthen their bilateral partnership with a common vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific region.





