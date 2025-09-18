



Defence minister Rajnath Singh, speaking in Hyderabad at an event marking the 78th anniversary of Hyderabad’s merger into India, asserted that no nation—regardless of size or power—could dictate terms to India.





Without directly naming the United States, he alluded to the recent tariff dispute and tensions with President Donald Trump, reiterating that India had always maintained the principle of strategic autonomy and would continue to write its own destiny.





He stressed that ongoing Operation Sindoor was a testament to India’s readiness to respond forcefully against terrorism and warned that any further terror provocations would draw strong action.





Singh drew a historical parallel between Operation Polo of 1948 and contemporary national security efforts, praising Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s leadership in defeating the Razakars and ensuring Hyderabad’s integration into India, despite the Nizam’s attempts to resist with Pakistan’s support.





Highlighting India’s policy approach, Singh underscored that while the Modi government valued dialogue and partnership, it was equally prepared to wield hard power when negotiations reached a dead end.





He cited Operation Sindoor, the 2016 surgical strikes, and the 2019 Balakot airstrikes as clear illustrations of India’s calibrated doctrine, where patience was exercised until hostile actions demanded decisive military retaliation.





He revealed that during a strike in Bahawalpur under Sindoor operations, Jaish-e-Mohammed’s leadership suffered heavy setbacks, including the loss of Masood Azhar’s close family, demonstrating the bravery and precision of India’s armed forces.





The minister contrasted India’s ethical wartime conduct with that of terrorist groups, pointing out how terrorists selectively killed innocents in Pahalgam, while Indian military operations strictly targeted terror leaders, camps, and hideouts in Pakistan and PoK.





He categorically rejected any scope for third‑party mediation during the Sindoor ceasefire, affirming that India alone would handle such matters concerning its sovereignty and security.





Drawing attention back to Hyderabad’s history, Singh said Operation Polo was not just a regional liberation but a defining moment proving India’s capacity to safeguard its territorial integrity from coercion.





Concluding his remarks, he linked Patel’s legacy with Prime Minister Modi’s ongoing national consolidation, stating that under Modi’s leadership, India is advancing toward becoming the world’s third-largest economy while reinforcing its cultural, socio-spiritual, and strategic strength.





Based On Agency Reports







