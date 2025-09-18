



Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have formalised a mutual defence pact during Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s state visit to Riyadh, with a landmark clause stating that “any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both.”





This agreement, signed in the presence of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, is built on nearly eight decades of historic partnership, framed around Islamic solidarity, shared security objectives, and close defence cooperation.





The pact seeks to deepen defence ties, strengthen deterrence capacity, and enhance security coordination to address both regional threats and broader stability issues.





India has responded in a measured and cautious manner, noting that the deal largely formalises a pre-existing framework between the two nations. The Ministry of External Affairs emphasised that New Delhi was aware of the pact’s deliberations and will study its implications for national security and regional balance.





India reiterated its commitment to safeguarding its interests across all domains while continuing to monitor the pact’s trajectory.





The timing is significant, coming in the wake of heightened India–Pakistan tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, India’s counterstrike.





While Islamabad has secured a formalised security umbrella with Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s evolving ties with India remain robust, with New Delhi now Riyadh’s second-largest trading partner.





Modi’s premiership has elevated the India–Saudi relationship through multiple state visits, high-level strategic dialogue, and energy cooperation, underscored by Saudi Arabia’s condemnation of cross-border terrorism and its support for India during the April terror attack.





This dual-track diplomacy highlights Riyadh’s nuanced balancing—strengthening defence commitments to Pakistan while simultaneously expanding its strategic, security, and economic partnership with India.





The pact, though symbolically reinforcing Pakistan’s regional security standing, may not fundamentally alter Saudi Arabia’s pragmatic engagement with India on counterterrorism, stability, and long-term economic integration in West Asia and the Indo-Pacific.





Agencies







