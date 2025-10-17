



Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that 258 battle-hardened Naxalites (Maoists) have surrendered in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra over the last two days, marking a landmark development in India’s ongoing battle against Naxalism.​





On the specific day of the announcement, 170 Naxalites surrendered in Chhattisgarh, while the day before, 27 surrendered in Chhattisgarh and 61 in Maharashtra. This total of 258 left-wing extremists renouncing violence is seen as a signal that Naxalism is weakening due to the sustained efforts of the Narendra Modi-led government.​





Amit Shah applauded the Naxalites’ decision to renounce violence and place their trust in the Constitution of India. He reiterated the government’s firm policy that those who surrender will be welcomed and those who continue to use arms will face the full force of security operations. He urged those still involved in Naxalism to lay down their weapons and reintegrate into mainstream society.​





Importantly, Shah declared two of the worst-affected regions in Chhattisgarh—Abujhmarh and North Bastar—as now free from Naxal terror. Only a small presence remains in South Bastar, which security forces are committed to eliminating soon.​





Since January 2024, following the BJP government formation in Chhattisgarh, a total of 2,100 Naxalites have surrendered, 1,785 have been arrested, and 477 have been eliminated. These figures reflect the government’s determined effort to eradicate Naxalism by March 31, 2026.​





Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also hailed the surrender wave and the declaration of Naxal-free zones, highlighting the success of the state’s Naxal Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy 2025 and extended security measures. He emphasized that development and trust are now replacing violence in erstwhile terror-affected areas.​





The significant surrender of 258 battle-hardened Naxals over two days symbolizes weakening insurgency, successful security operations, and expanding peaceful mainstreaming initiatives under the Modi administration’s firm deadline to end Naxalism by March 2026.​





Based On PTI Report







