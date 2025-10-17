



In a historic breakthrough for Chhattisgarh’s counter-insurgency campaign, 208 Naxalites surrendered in the Dandakaranya region, marking a decisive step toward ending decades of Left Wing Extremism in North Bastar.





The large-scale laying down of arms occurred under the state’s intensified rehabilitation initiative, which seeks to dismantle the Maoist movement through a combination of security operations and socio-economic integration. Officials confirmed that with this development, nearly all of Abujhmad — once the Maoist heartland — has been freed from insurgent control.





The surrendering group comprised 110 women and 98 men from various tiers of the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation. Among them were one Central Committee Member, four leaders from the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC), one Regional Committee Member, 21 Divisional Committee Members, 61 Area Committee Members, 98 Party Members, and 22 cadres associated with the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) and Revolutionary People’s Committees (RPC). The depth of representation across levels signifies an internal collapse of the Maoist command network in Bastar.





Security officials documented the surrender of 153 weapons, ranging from assault rifles to heavy grenade launchers. The cache included 19 AK-47s, 17 Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs), 23 INSAS rifles, an INSAS Light Machine Gun, 36 .303 rifles, four carbines, 11 Barrel Grenade Launchers (BGLs), 41 twelve-bore or single-shot guns, and one pistol. This substantial recovery highlights the operational weakening of the Maoists, who have struggled to replenish arms in the face of intensified security pressure and resource blockages.





Among the top Maoist leaders who surrendered were Rupesh alias Satish (Central Committee Member), Bhaskar alias Rajman Mandavi, Ranita, Raju Salam, Dhannu Vetti alias Santu (all DKSZC Members), and Ratan Elam (Regional Committee Member). These high-level defections reflect growing disillusionment within the Maoist ranks and a declining faith in the insurgency’s relevance. Their decision to surrender underlines the effectiveness of the government’s psychological outreach and trust-building operations.





Officials attributed the success to the Naxal Eradication and Rehabilitation Policy 2025, which integrates development, dialogue, and security-based deterrence.





The policy offers incentives, financial aid, and social reintegration opportunities for those surrendering, while ensuring aggressive operations against hardline factions that refuse to give up arms. This dual approach has produced tangible outcomes, evident in the declining violence index and the growing civilian confidence in affected districts.





The surrender marks a watershed in the stabilisation of Dandakaranya, a region spanning multiple states and historically dominated by Maoist guerrillas. With North Bastar now officially declared free of “Red terror,” the insurgency’s footprint has been confined primarily to pockets of South Bastar.





The security establishment views this as the beginning of a decisive phase in realising Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s March 2026 deadline to make Chhattisgarh entirely Naxal-free.





Authorities believe the mass surrender will accelerate peacebuilding and development programs, including road connectivity, education, health, and livelihood projects in tribal belts.





The civil administration, supported by the Bastar Police and CRPF, is focusing on rebuilding community infrastructure and promoting local governance. Rehabilitation packages will enable the former Maoists to reintegrate into society, reducing the likelihood of re-radicalisation and stabilising the region for long-term growth.





Based On ANI Report







