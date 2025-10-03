



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday confirmed that the three Bangladeshi nationals killed in Tripura earlier this week were armed smugglers who had crossed illegally into Indian territory and attacked local residents.





The incident occurred on 15 October 2025, approximately three kilometres inside Indian soil, within Bidyabil village in Tripura, near the Indo-Bangladesh border. According to MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the intruders carried iron dahs and knives and were involved in an attempt to steal cattle when they assaulted villagers, resulting in the death of one Indian citizen.





Authorities responded swiftly, and two of the Bangladeshi attackers were found dead at the scene, while the third died later in hospital from injuries sustained during the confrontation.





The MEA confirmed that the mortal remains of all three individuals had been handed over to Bangladeshi authorities, and local police subsequently filed a case in connection with the attack.





The ministry underscored that such cross-border criminal activity highlights the urgent need for greater cooperation between India and Bangladesh to ensure the integrity of the international boundary.





Jaiswal stressed that Dhaka must adopt necessary measures to maintain the sanctity of the border and support the construction of fencing in vulnerable sectors to curb recurrent smuggling activities. The MEA statement reflected New Delhi’s concern over repeated infiltration attempts by armed groups engaged in cattle theft and other illicit trade operations across the frontier regions.





The Government of Bangladesh, in response, issued a strong protest describing the deaths as “brutal” and “unacceptable”. In a formal statement, Dhaka called upon India to launch a transparent, impartial, and comprehensive investigation into the matter, condemning the incident as a violation of human rights and international norms.





The Bangladeshi Foreign Ministry emphasised that every individual, regardless of nationality, deserves the full protection of human rights and due process, irrespective of which side of the border they may find themselves.





Terming the killings “deplorable” and a “grave violation of the rule of law”, Bangladesh urged New Delhi to identify and prosecute all responsible parties and to adopt measures preventing the recurrence of such episodes along the shared border.





The call for cooperation reflects the delicate balance both nations maintain in managing the 4,096‑kilometre boundary, which has historically witnessed recurring incidents tied to illegal trade, smuggling, and border security challenges.





Based On ANI Report







