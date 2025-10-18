



Brazil’s Vice President Geraldo Alckmin concluded a three-day visit to India aimed at reinforcing economic and strategic relations between the two nations.





Acting on President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s directive ahead of his planned visit to India in February 2026, Alckmin led a high-level delegation that focused on deepening cooperation across trade, investment, energy, defence, and healthcare sectors.





Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Alckmin underscored the accelerating momentum in bilateral trade and investments. He revealed that trade between the two countries, which stood at USD 12 billion last year, is projected to reach USD 15 billion by the end of 2025, with a long-term target of USD 20 billion. He announced that both nations would expand preferential tariff lines in the coming months to further boost commercial exchanges.





Two important agreements were signed during the visit: an Investment Facilitation Pact and a Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement. These measures are expected to enhance legal certainty for businesses, encourage cross-border investment, and simplify taxation structures between Indian and Brazilian enterprises.





In a move welcomed by business communities, Alckmin announced the launch of a business eVisa scheme commencing next week, to be managed by the Brazilian embassy and consulate in India. This initiative is expected to ease travel formalities for entrepreneurs and investors, facilitating greater engagement between the two markets.





Healthcare emerged as a promising field of cooperation, with Brazil expressing interest in India’s pharmaceutical capabilities, particularly in vaccine and drug production. Alckmin noted Brazil’s universal healthcare system and emphasised the potential for joint innovation between the two countries in advancing global health initiatives.





Energy cooperation featured prominently in discussions. Brazil’s state-owned oil company Petrobras finalised an agreement to supply six million barrels of crude oil to India in exchange for diesel.





Furthermore, Indian energy firms have been invited to participate in two new offshore oil exploration blocks in Brazil. These ventures are expected to strengthen bilateral energy security and industrial collaboration, drawing on Brazil’s experience in deep-sea oil extraction.





The aerospace and defence sectors also received a major boost. Embraer, Brazil’s leading aerospace firm, opened its office in New Delhi and signed a cooperation agreement with Mahindra to expand defence and aeronautics collaboration.





Alckmin confirmed that Embraer’s KC-390 multi-mission transport aircraft is under consideration for local production in India, signalling a move towards enhanced industrial partnerships and possible co-manufacturing initiatives.





Highlighting the shared democratic principles and mutual commitment to multilateralism, Alckmin emphasised that Brazil and India continue to collaborate through platforms such as BRICS, advocating inclusive growth and fair global trade.





He referred to Brazil’s 16% agricultural growth, stressing that this progress is not meant to compete with India but rather to complement its agricultural strengths.





Alckmin also voiced optimism about establishing a direct air route between India and Brazil’s capital, Brasilia, describing it as a “shared dream” that would significantly improve connectivity and people-to-people ties.





The visit concluded with productive interactions between Indian and Brazilian business councils and private sector representatives.





These discussions laid the groundwork for sustained long-term engagement and set the tone for a stronger strategic partnership. Alckmin closed his remarks by affirming that the visit marked the beginning of a new era in India-Brazil relations founded on trust, cooperation, and shared prosperity.





Based On ANI Report







