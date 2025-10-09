



Air Chief Marshal AP Singh has reaffirmed his strong support for indigenous weapon systems, citing their exceptional battlefield performance during Operation Sindoor. Addressing the Air Force Day gathering, Singh noted that home-grown platforms and munitions played a decisive role in delivering “precise and devastating blows deep inside enemy territory,” thereby validating the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) faith in domestically developed capabilities.





He described Operation Sindoor as a benchmark in military planning and execution, highlighting how meticulous preparation, disciplined training, and determined implementation ensured mission success.





The operation demonstrated the strategic value of indigenous weapons integrated seamlessly into operational plans, enabling the IAF to achieve significant results in a short combat window.





Singh emphasised that the accelerated pace of inducting new systems, weapons, and equipment into IAF operations has been a notable achievement in recent years.





He pointed out that this successful combat engagement also served as an international showcase of how air power can be decisive in shaping military outcomes over a matter of days. According to him, India’s bold and accurately targeted strikes restored offensive air action to its “rightful place” in national security thinking.





While celebrating the success, Singh urged a forward-looking approach to preparedness. He cautioned that future challenges will require innovative, practical, and adaptive planning, underpinned by rigorous and realistic training aligned with the principle of “train like we fight.” Maintaining operational honesty and relevance in training, he stressed, is crucial to meet evolving threats.





He also underscored the importance of teamwork and interoperability. Singh stated that victory is achieved through collective effort, and urged closer collaboration not only among IAF units but also across the Indian armed forces.





Promoting jointness and integrated operations, in his view, will further enhance India’s combat readiness and ability to respond decisively to any future conflict scenario.





Agencies







