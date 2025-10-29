



Indian Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, took to the skies in a Rafale fighter jet from Ambala Air Force Station on Wednesday, leading a formation sortie that included President Droupadi Murmu.





The President, who serves as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, experienced her first Rafale flight under the command of Group Captain Amit Gehani, Commanding Officer of No. 17 Squadron, known as the “Golden Arrows.”





The twin Rafale formation showcased the operational precision and coordination of the Indian Air Force, with Air Chief Marshal Singh flying a separate aircraft from the same fleet in close formation with the President's jet. Before the sortie, President Murmu was accorded a formal guard of honour at Ambala, highlighting the ceremonial significance of the occasion.





No. 17 Squadron, the Golden Arrows, has a distinguished operational history, previously operating MiG-21 Type 96 fighters from Air Force Station Bhisiana.





The squadron played a crucial role in past combat operations, undertaking key reconnaissance and strike missions to neutralise enemy positions. Its modern re-equipment with Rafale aircraft marks a new phase of capability enhancement for the Indian Air Force.





This marks President Murmu’s second fighter jet experience. Her first was in a Sukhoi Su-30MKI from Tezpur Air Force Station in April 2023, where she witnessed first-hand the operational readiness and sophisticated avionics of the IAF’s front-line air superiority platform.





The President’s visit coincided with her broader engagements of national and international significance. Earlier on Tuesday, she inaugurated the opening plenary of the Eighth Session of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Assembly in New Delhi. Addressing the assembly, she emphasised that the ISA embodies a universal commitment to harness solar power for sustainable development, equity, and global well-being.





President Murmu underscored that climate change poses an urgent global challenge requiring decisive action. She reaffirmed India’s steadfast commitment to combating this threat through renewable energy initiatives and climate-sensitive policy measures.





The International Solar Alliance, she observed, symbolises India’s leadership in collaborative global climate action by promoting affordable and sustainable solar energy adoption.





Based On ANI Report











