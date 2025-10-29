

During his keynote speech at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEOs Luncheon in Gyeongju, South Korea, US President Donald Trump heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as “the nicest-looking guy” while also calling him “a father,” “a killer,” and “tough as hell.” The remarks came as Trump hinted at an upcoming trade agreement between India and the United States.

The President’s comments drew attention both for their colourful language and for his renewed assertion of having personally intervened to de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan earlier this year.





Trump reiterated that his direct communication with both New Delhi and Islamabad had averted what he described as a potential nuclear conflict in May 2025. According to him, “seven planes were shot down” during the skirmishes before he stepped in to defuse the situation.





He recounted calling both Prime Minister Modi and Pakistan’s leadership to warn that trade talks would be halted if hostilities continued. “We can’t make a trade deal with you if you’re starting a war,” Trump said, recalling his conversation with Modi. He claimed that both leaders were initially resolute but agreed to stand down after two days.





The US President praised Modi’s resolve, calling him “a strong man, the kind of leader who looks like a father but can be a killer when it comes to protecting his nation.” Trump said he admired Modi’s toughness and leadership style, asserting that his respect and affection for the Indian leader was mutual.





The President also complimented Pakistan’s leadership, referring to its head as “a great guy” and a “Field Marshal” who is “a great fighter.”





Taking aim at his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, Trump suggested that the previous administration would not have achieved the same diplomatic success. “Do you think Biden could have done that? I don’t think so,” he remarked, underscoring what he described as his personal approach to negotiation and conflict resolution.





Trump’s comments tie back to the India–Pakistan escalation in May 2025, following India’s Operation Sindoor — a series of precision airstrikes targeting nine terrorist installations inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The Indian operation was conducted in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack of 22 April, which killed 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.





India has consistently dismissed Trump’s assertions of having mediated between the two nations. The Ministry of External Affairs clarified that the cessation of hostilities was achieved through direct coordination between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan, without any foreign intervention.





New Delhi has also reiterated its long-standing stance that any issue concerning Pakistan, particularly relating to Jammu and Kashmir, must be resolved bilaterally and not through third-party mediation.





Based On ANI Report







