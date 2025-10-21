



Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, visited the Ladakh sector on the occasion of Diwali and interacted with personnel of the Indian Air Force and Indian Army deployed in the region.





The visit underscored the Air Chief’s continuing engagement with frontline units stationed in challenging high-altitude environments, where operational readiness and morale remain critical to national security.





During his interactions, Air Chief Marshal Singh lauded the exemplary dedication, discipline, and professionalism of the forces safeguarding India’s northern frontiers. He praised their unwavering commitment to protecting the nation’s sovereignty despite the extreme climatic and geographic difficulties of the region.





He extended warm Diwali greetings to the troops and conveyed his appreciation on behalf of the Air Force fraternity for their steadfast service to the nation.





The Indian Air Force, in an official post on X, highlighted the visit and reaffirmed its solidarity with all personnel serving under demanding operational conditions. The message noted that the Chief’s interaction served as a morale booster, particularly during the festive period, when many personnel remain away from their families while serving on active duty.





In a simultaneous gesture of support, Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff, celebrated Diwali with troops stationed at the Siachen Glacier, one of the world’s highest battlefields. His visit included interactions with soldiers operating under extreme cold and thinning oxygen levels, reaffirming the Indian Air Force’s commitment to the welfare and morale of its airmen and the Army contingents deployed in the sector.





Air Marshal Bharti also visited Terchey village near Thoise, where he engaged with local residents and conveyed festive greetings, recognising the significance of the local communities in supporting military operations in the high-altitude region.





His visit to both the troops and civilians reflected the Air Force’s broader role in fostering strong civil-military relations in strategically sensitive areas.





Both visits during Diwali underscored the Indian Air Force’s deep respect for its personnel serving under arduous conditions and its continued efforts to strengthen the spirit of camaraderie between the armed services.





The Chief of the Air Staff’s presence in Ladakh and the Deputy Chief’s journey to Siachen conveyed an enduring message of unity, national pride, and operational readiness across India’s northern frontier.





Based On IANS Report







