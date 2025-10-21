Prime Minister Modi interacted with Naval sailors during his visit on INS Vikrant





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, celebrating Diwali aboard the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant off the Goa and Karwar coasts, announced a landmark achievement: over 100 districts in India have been freed from Maoist influence.





Before 2014, around 125 districts were affected by Maoist violence. Due to sustained efforts by security forces, that number has dropped dramatically to only 11 districts with any presence, and just three with active Maoist activity.





PM Modi emphasised this as the first time in history that more than 100 districts are completely free from Maoist terror, heralding it as a breath of fresh freedom for the nation. He credited the sacrifices of the armed forces and police—including BSF, CRPF, and other units—who worked under challenging conditions, with many personnel enduring severe injuries but never losing their spirit.





The Prime Minister reflected on the transformation in previously Maoist-affected regions, where blocked roads, destroyed schools and hospitals, and stalled development projects have given way to expanding infrastructure, burgeoning industries, and new opportunities for children’s education.





Highlighting the significance of celebrating Diwali on the INS Vikrant, PM Modi called the carrier a symbol of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat﻿’—India’s self-reliance—underscoring the rapid growth in indigenous defence production since 2014, including the addition of over 40 warships and submarines.





In concluding, the Prime Minister urged citizens to celebrate Diwali with pride and unity, saluting the courage and dedication of India’s armed forces and invoking patriotic chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai!﻿” and “Vande Mataram!﻿” to inspire the nation on this historic occasion.





Agencies







