



Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended cordial congratulations to Japan’s newly elected leader, Sanae Takaichi, marking a significant milestone as she becomes the nation’s first woman Prime Minister.





In a message shared on X, he expressed optimism about working closely with her to further enhance the India–Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, emphasising that the nations’ shared commitment is key to ensuring peace, stability, and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific and beyond.





Sanae Takaichi’s election drew widespread attention and commendation from world leaders. The President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, conveyed his congratulations and wished her success in leading Japan towards progress and development. He reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Japan, underscoring mutual goals of economic growth and prosperity.





Takaichi’s victory was secured in the first round of parliamentary voting, avoiding a runoff. She obtained 237 of the 465 votes in the Lower House of Japan’s Parliament, defeating Yoshihiko Noda, leader of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, who garnered 149 votes. At 64 years old, Takaichi has written a new chapter in Japanese political history by assuming the highest office in government.





In her address following the election, Takaichi pledged to dedicate herself wholly to rebuilding Japan’s political and economic stature. She called upon citizens and party members of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) to unite across generations to restore faith in governance and national vitality.





Notably, she declared her intent to abandon the idea of a conventional “work-life balance” to demonstrate her commitment, urging everyone to dedicate themselves passionately to their areas of expertise. Her words reflected both humility and determination, as she sought guidance and cooperation from colleagues and the public alike.





Among the immediate challenges facing Prime Minister Takaichi are Japan’s sluggish economic recovery, demographic decline, and internal divisions within the ruling LDP, which has been shaken by scandals in recent times. Her pledge to work relentlessly underscores her strategic intent to rejuvenate the party’s image and rebuild public trust.





On the eve of her election, Takaichi also finalised an agreement with Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura, leader of Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), signalling the formation of a pragmatic political alliance aimed at ensuring stability and advancing reform. The accord is viewed as an early indication of her desire to strengthen coalition-building and promote policy cooperation across regional and national levels.





Prime Minister Modi’s congratulatory message and similar expressions of goodwill from across the globe highlight Tokyo’s continued importance as a strategic and economic partner in the international community. Under Takaichi’s leadership, both India and Japan are expected to deepen collaboration in areas such as technology, infrastructure, maritime security, and regional economic resilience, reinforcing their shared vision for an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.





Based On ANI Report







