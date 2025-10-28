



Hyderabad-based Aksi Aerospace has commissioned a 1,00,000 sq ft advanced aerospace manufacturing facility, marking a major milestone in India’s indigenous UAV production ecosystem. The new site integrates the company’s design, engineering, development, and full-scale manufacturing operations under one roof, supporting a vertically consolidated production model for defence-grade unmanned systems.





Aksi Aerospace has progressively built an extensive UAV portfolio centred around indigenous innovation and scalable production. Its current product line includes tactical multirotor drones, medium-altitude long-endurance UAVs, and fixed-wing systems designed for reconnaissance, industrial mapping, and defence surveillance missions. Each platform incorporates in-house developed avionics suites, autonomous navigation systems, and field-swappable payloads tailored for mission versatility.





The company’s flagship platforms include hybrid e-VTOL drones capable of extended loiter time with autonomous target tracking and AI-enhanced control systems. Aksi’s proprietary autopilot technology, coupled with its composite airframe design expertise, provides a competitive edge in endurance, operational reliability, and load-carrying efficiency.





Over the last two years, Aksi Aerospace has actively pursued partnerships across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East to export UAV subsystems and turnkey aerial solutions. These collaborations include supply agreements for composite assemblies, control electronics, and ground-station integration kits. The company’s alignment with international UAV certification standards has enabled successful export clearances for select products.





Aksi plays a pivotal role in strengthening India’s UAV export footprint under the Make in India initiative. Its partnerships with indigenous component suppliers and technology partners also contribute to developing a fully localised drone value chain, reinforcing India’s position as an emerging global hub for unmanned aviation technologies.





The facility will focus on large-scale production of critical UAV subsystems, including indigenous autopilot units, lithium battery solutions, battery management systems, and lightweight composite airframes. This integrated manufacturing setup will significantly enhance the reliability and scalability of Aksi’s drone platforms while ensuring tighter quality control and reduced dependencies on imports.





Spanning both hardware and software domains, Aksi Aerospace’s in-house development centre will bolster rapid prototyping and serial production of modular UAV designs optimised for both defence and commercial applications. The company’s capabilities position it to meet a growing demand for long-endurance drones, swarm-capable systems, and autonomous mission payloads in India’s defence and industrial sectors.





Aligned with the Government’s “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” missions, the facility embodies a strategic step toward strengthening India’s aerospace self-reliance. It also builds on Aksi Aerospace’s recent ₹85 crore drone order and sustained investment commitment of USD 5 million over the next two years for technology upgrades and capacity expansion.





By integrating R&D and production within a single facility, Aksi aims to accelerate its product innovation cycle, reduce lead times, and deliver mission-ready indigenous UAVs to the armed forces and civilian clients. The newly inaugurated plant marks a pivotal advancement in India’s growing unmanned aerial systems manufacturing ecosystem.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







