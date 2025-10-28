Noida-based IG Drones has announced the establishment of a cutting-edge R&D and manufacturing facility within the Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor. The new unit aims to achieve an ambitious annual production target of 1,00,000 First Person View (FPV) drones, significantly boosting India’s indigenous defence manufacturing capacity.





The initiative was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Uttar Pradesh government, which will provide comprehensive support including clearances, infrastructure access, and state and central incentives.





The project aligns with the national vision of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" by reinforcing technological self-reliance in strategic defence sectors.





Central to the facility’s production line will be the armoured FPV Striker Drone, designed for rapid deployment and high-precision tactical operations. The Striker features over 75 percent indigenous components and completely excludes Chinese-origin parts, underscoring India’s push toward secure and independent defence supply chains.





The facility will accelerate mass production, innovation, and technological advances to meet the growing domestic and international demand for combat-ready drones. The global military drone market is expected to surpass 55 billion USD by 2030, and IG Drones aims to position India as a serious contender in this rapidly evolving sector.





IG Drones has already demonstrated its operational competence through multiple deployments, including the successful use of its FPV and Kamikaze variants during Operation Sindoor. These real-world trials validated the company’s systems in high-stakes defence environments and showcased their reliability in coordinated offensive missions.





Founder and CEO Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya highlighted that the venture will not only strengthen India’s security architecture but also stimulate local employment and technology transfer. Major General R.C. Padhi (Retd), Senior Vice President of R&D, stressed that the large-scale manufacturing capability is vital to address urgent national security requirements and to maintain operational readiness across military theatres.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







