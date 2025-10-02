



India has chosen not to invite Pakistan and China to its upcoming conclave of Army chiefs from UN troop-contributing nations, scheduled in New Delhi from October 14 to 16, 2025. The event will see participation from senior military leaders representing more than 30 nations that play a significant role in global peacekeeping. Officials emphasised that the conclave aims at enhancing coordination, sharing best practices, and promoting collective efforts to sustain a stable international security environment.





At a press briefing, Army Deputy Chief (Information Systems & Training) Lt-Gen Rakesh Kapoor highlighted that the meeting would strengthen cooperation among key troop-contributing countries. By excluding Pakistan and China, India has sent a clear diplomatic signal, reflecting the continuing strained relations with both nations over regional security and border concerns.





Reiterating India’s long-held stance, Kapoor clarified that Indian troops are deployed in foreign conflict zones only under UN flag and with explicit UN Security Council authorization. This means India will not independently participate in conflicts like those in Ukraine or Gaza unless sanctioned by the UN framework. Defence Ministry Joint Secretary Vishwesh Negi further stressed that given the political deadlock at the UNSC, any such deployments remain highly unlikely in the foreseeable future.





India has a deep history of association with global peacekeeping. Since the 1950s, India has provided some of the largest numbers of troops to United Nations Peacekeeping Operations (UNPKO). Over the last 75 years, India has contributed nearly 2.9 lakh personnel across 50 UN missions, earning global recognition for discipline and professionalism in conflict-ridden regions.





The cost of this commitment has been high, with 182 Indian peacekeepers making the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. These losses underscore India’s long-standing dedication to upholding peace and stability worldwide under UN mandates.





Beyond showcasing its troop contributions, the conclave will also serve as a platform for India to project its leadership role in global peacekeeping discourse. By hosting senior military leaders from around the globe, India intends to underline its strategic importance in shaping global security conversations under the umbrella of the United Nations.





Based On TOI Report







