



On October 1, 2025, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed greetings to his Chinese counterpart, Politburo Member and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, as well as to the people of China on the occasion of the 76th founding anniversary of the People’s Republic of China. Marking Chinese National Day, he emphasised the importance of continuing diplomatic efforts aimed at stabilising and rebuilding bilateral ties between New Delhi and Beijing.





The greetings came against the backdrop of renewed diplomatic engagement between India and China. In September 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit held in Tianjin. The leaders welcomed the positive momentum in relations since their last interaction in Kazan during the BRICS Summit in October 2024, highlighting the gradual improvement in the overall atmosphere.





A critical aspect of discussions has remained the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The Indian and Chinese leadership noted with satisfaction the successful disengagement achieved in 2024 and the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas since then.





Both sides reiterated their commitment to resolving the boundary issue through political and diplomatic channels, stressing that the decisions taken by the Special Representatives in their recent talks would guide future progress toward a fair and mutually acceptable settlement.





Economic engagement was another focal point of discussions. The leaders recognised the central role played by the Indian and Chinese economies in stabilising global trade. They highlighted the need to expand bilateral trade and investment opportunities while addressing concerns such as the trade deficit. This approach was positioned not only as a matter of economic pragmatism but also as a strategic requirement for regional and global stability.





The promotion of cultural and societal exchanges was emphasised as a crucial component of the relationship. Both sides discussed initiatives such as resuming the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, expanding tourism, reinstating direct flights, and easing visa procedures to strengthen people-to-people ties. Such exchanges were seen as vital steps in reinforcing mutual trust and understanding between populations.





Reaffirming their long-term vision, both New Delhi and Beijing reiterated that they were development partners rather than rivals. They agreed that existing differences must not be allowed to escalate into disputes. Instead, the relationship should be guided by the principles of mutual respect, mutual interest, and mutual sensitivity.





The leaders underscored that a stable and balanced India-China relationship was not only crucial for the progress of both countries but also for shaping a multipolar Asia and a multipolar world order in line with the evolving realities of the 21st century.





