



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has initiated work to extend the range of the ASTRA MK-2 air-to-air missile to over 200 kilometres, marking a major technological upgrade in India’s Beyond Visual Range (BVR) missile arsenal.





The decision represents a shift from the earlier plan of achieving a 160+ km range, positioning ASTRA MK-2 among the world’s longest-range air-to-air missile systems.





The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to acquire approximately 700 ASTRA MK-2 missiles, to be deployed across its Sukhoi Su-30MKI and TEJAS fighter platforms. This large-scale induction aims to standardise an indigenous BVR missile across key frontline squadrons, significantly enhancing operational autonomy and reducing reliance on imported systems such as the Meteor or R-77 series.





ASTRA MK-2 builds upon the proven success of ASTRA MK-1, which has a range exceeding 100 kilometres. The new variant incorporates improved propulsion systems, refined guidance algorithms, and enhanced electronic counter-countermeasure (ECCM) capabilities.





The missile’s dual-pulse motor and optimised seeker technology are expected to enable extended engagement envelopes and superior tracking accuracy against highly manoeuvrable targets.





More than 50 public and private industries, spanning major defence manufacturers like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and numerous small-scale suppliers, are participating in ASTRA MK-2’s development and production.





This high degree of domestic collaboration underscores India’s expanding defence industrial ecosystem under the “Make in India” initiative, ensuring scalable and cost-effective supply chains for future missile variants.





The program’s acceleration stems from operational lessons during Operation Sindoor, where the IAF conducted deep precision strikes on Pakistani air bases and terror infrastructures using stand-off weapons.





During the campaign, Pakistan attempted retaliatory actions with its Chinese-origin fighter jets and PL-15 air-to-air missiles, which failed to provide any tactical advantage. Several Pakistani aircraft, including F-16s and large UAVs, were destroyed on the ground or downed during limited air engagements.





The ASTRA MK-2’s upcoming induction is set to establish India as one of the few nations capable of fielding home-grown long-range air superiority missiles over 200 km.





This integration will allow Indian fighters to engage adversary aircraft well beyond enemy radar ranges, ensuring first-shot, first-kill capability in contested airspaces. The system also strengthens India’s deterrence posture against regional adversaries deploying foreign BVR missiles like the PL-15 and AIM-120C.





The ASTRA MK-2 stands as a landmark in India’s indigenous missile development timeline, blending advanced propulsion technology, precision guidance, and robust local industry collaboration. With trials expected to be finalised soon and production scaling underway post-clearance, the missile’s induction will solidify India’s aerial dominance and reinforce its self-reliant defence ecosystem.





Based On ANI Report







