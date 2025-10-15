The Indian Air Force (IAF) is advancing its modernisation plans through the integration of Meteor long-range air-to-air missiles onto Su-30MKI fighter jets. This upgrade aims to transform the Su-30MKI fleet into a formidable “hunter of the skies,” capable of executing beyond-visual-range engagements at unmatched distances.





The European defence major MBDA has assured technical compatibility, noting that Meteor will operate seamlessly when paired with indigenous AESA radar systems.





Meteor missiles will be employed alongside India's indigenous Astra series to create a balanced mix of foreign and domestic weapon systems. Current Astra variants feature an operational range of up to 110 km, with newer versions extending reach up to 160 km.





The integration strategy seeks to reduce import dependence while utilising advanced Western seeker and propulsion technologies to expand engagement envelopes. This dual approach enhances the IAF’s flexibility for both short- and long-range aerial combat.





The Meteor missile relies heavily on precision radar guidance and secure data links—capabilities now being met by India’s GaN-based AESA radar technology developed by DRDO. These radars, already installed on TEJAS MK-1A and planned for TEJAS MK-2, offer multi-target detection and tracking capabilities, ensuring Meteor missiles can lock onto and engage threats effectively. The indigenous development eliminates potential compatibility issues between Western and Russian avionics platforms.





Under the Super Sukhoi upgrade plan, IAF is equipping 84 Su-30MKI aircraft with DRDO’s Virupaksha GaN AESA radar. This radar includes over 2,000 transmit/receive modules and can detect fighter-sized targets beyond 300 km.





The system allows networked operations and supports simultaneous target engagement, crucial for high-end dogfighting and stand-off intercept missions. Its integration with the aircraft’s mission computer ensures synchronised operations between radar, missile avionics, and electronic warfare systems.





The combined use of Meteor and Astra missiles signifies a major leap in India’s air dominance capabilities. It enhances engagement ranges, introduces multi-source missile flexibility, and strengthens self-reliance in high-end avionics and propulsion technologies.





Together, these upgrades are designed to extend the IAF’s deterrence posture, providing asymmetric advantage in contested airspaces and significantly improving survivability and precision during long-range operations.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







