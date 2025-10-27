



The fourth edition of the joint Indo–Australian Army exercise, AUSTRAHIND 2025, concluded in Perth, Australia, on 26 October 2025.





Conducted from 13 to 26 October, the bilateral exercise aimed to deepen military cooperation, enhance interoperability, and bolster the capability of both armies to conduct combined operations in complex environments.





The Indian Army contingent comprised 120 personnel led by a Battalion of the Gorkha Rifles, supported by elements from various arms and services. The Australian Army fielded a similar strength, reflecting the evolving depth of the defence partnership between the two nations.





Centred on counter-terrorism operations in urban and semi-urban terrains, the exercise focused on realistic combat scenarios, simulated hostage rescue missions, and coordinated assaults on insurgent hideouts. It also incorporated advanced tactical drills and technology-based training modules aligned with UN peacekeeping objectives.





The joint forces practised integrated planning, surveillance, and execution under simulated stress conditions to refine command coordination and tactical communication. The emphasis was placed on intelligence sharing, room clearing, and counter-improvised explosive device (IED) operations.





The two-week engagement concluded with a validation exercise witnessed by senior military commanders from both sides. The closing ceremony underscored the shared commitment to regional security and stability through effective joint training and cooperation.





Strategic Implications For The Indo-Pacific





AUSTRAHIND 2025 holds considerable strategic importance within the evolving Indo-Pacific security architecture. The exercise not only symbolises growing operational coordination between India and Australia but also complements the broader defence cooperation under frameworks such as the Quad. By jointly addressing challenges like terrorism, urban warfare, and peacekeeping, both armies demonstrated their readiness to support regional stability and humanitarian operations under multilateral mandates.





The training outcomes of AUSTRAHIND 2025 underscore India’s expanding role as a security provider in the Indo-Pacific and Australia’s commitment to strengthening strategic ties with key partners. The exercise reinforces a shared vision of a free, open, and rules-based regional order, while enhancing practical capabilities in communication, logistics interoperability, and rapid joint deployment readiness.





AUSTRAHIND 2025 significantly enhanced the mutual understanding and operational synergy between the Indian and Australian Armies, reinforcing their partnership under the broader Indo-Pacific security framework.





