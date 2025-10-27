



Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is visiting Brussels, Belgium, on 27–28 October 2025 to engage in high-level talks with Maros Sefcovic, Executive Vice-President and European Commissioner for Trade.





The Ministry of Commerce and Industry confirmed that the discussions will focus on pushing forward the long-pending India–EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which both sides are keen to finalise soon.





This visit is taking place at a critical stage in the FTA negotiations, as India and the European Union intensify their efforts to conclude a comprehensive and balanced trade pact. The exchanges are expected to build on progress achieved during the 14th round of negotiations held earlier in October, with Goyal’s visit providing the necessary political thrust to address outstanding issues and bridge remaining gaps.





According to the ministry’s statement, discussions in Brussels will centre around core aspects of the proposed agreement, including market access for goods and services, addressing non-tariff barriers, and enhancing regulatory cooperation.





These talks aim to bring both parties closer to a mutually beneficial framework that supports fair trade, investment facilitation, and sustainable development.





During his stay, Minister Goyal will hold bilateral meetings with Commissioner Sefcovic, followed by a working dinner where both leaders are expected to review negotiation progress and reiterate their shared ambition for a modern, forward-looking India–EU trade relationship. The discussions are poised to inject fresh momentum into the process, reflecting both sides’ commitment to a pragmatic and growth-oriented partnership.





The visit also follows a period of strong diplomatic engagement between India and the European Union. Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a strategic meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, where both leaders reaffirmed their intent to forge a “future-ready” trade relationship that strengthens prosperity, sustainability, and innovation. Goyal’s Brussels mission is seen as a decisive step in turning that vision into tangible deliverables.





India views the European Union as one of its most important trading allies, and both sides are aligned on creating resilient supply chains and promoting predictable, rules-based global trade. The FTA, once concluded, is expected to open new opportunities for Indian exporters and investors across multiple sectors, including technology, renewable energy, and advanced manufacturing.





Before arriving in Brussels, Goyal concluded his engagements in Germany, where he interacted with several industry leaders to strengthen bilateral cooperation in energy and industrial technology. Notably, he met Anne-Laure Parrical de Chammard, Member of the Executive Board of Siemens Energy, to explore joint initiatives for building reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy systems.





The Brussels visit thus encapsulates India’s broader strategy to deepen economic ties with Europe, diversify trade opportunities, and secure long-term partnerships that support innovation and green growth.





Based On ANI Report







