



Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described the BrahMos missile as a symbol of Atmanirbharta﻿ (self-reliance) that meets India’s defence needs. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for choosing Lucknow as a centre for BrahMos missile production, marking the city’s participation in the national drive for defence self-sufficiency.





The missiles produced in Lucknow are seen as an assurance of safety and economic prosperity for the people.





The BrahMos facility in Lucknow is a key project under the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor, responsible for the full assembly, integration, and testing of missiles to the highest technical standards. This facility is the first in the corridor to independently manage the entire manufacturing and testing process, reinforcing both strategic autonomy and industrial growth in the region.





Adityanath highlighted that more than 15,000 youth have been employed across all six nodes of the Defence Industrial Corridor. He also pointed out that with the dispatch of its first missile consignment, Uttar Pradesh has become a crucial partner in the “Make in India, Make for the World” initiative.





The Chief Minister emphasised that the BrahMos missile not only meets India’s security requirements but also those of its global allies. He stated a government commitment to projects that enhance national security while creating employment and technical expertise locally.





During the event, the Defence Minister and Chief Minister inaugurated the booster building, a significant step in expanding the BrahMos project’s production capacity. A demonstration of the booster docking process was conducted, as well as displays of airframe and avionics, warhead building inspections, and BrahMos simulator equipment. A mobile autonomous launcher demonstration also took place.





Additionally, the state government received ₹40 crore as GST revenue from BrahMos, with future projections indicating increasing revenue as annual missile production rises from 100 to 150 units. The Chief Minister remarked that the land of Lucknow is actively contributing to both the country's security and the state's economic strength.





The facility, built at a cost of around ₹300-380 crore on 200 acres, is designed to produce around 100 BrahMos missile systems annually, with plans to increase output to 150-200 units. It represents a significant Indigenous defence manufacturing capability and a milestone in India’s strategic and industrial autonomy.​





Agencies











