



China’s claim that its new space-based radar can detect stealth fighters marks a potential shift in global air power dynamics. The Ludi Tance No 1 (LT-1) system, developed by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology, is described as a dual-satellite radar configuration capable of operating continuously in all weather conditions, reported Chinese based news house SCMP.





It purportedly detects even low-observable aircraft such as the F-22 Raptor and the forthcoming B-21 Raider—platforms long considered the pinnacle of American stealth engineering.





The LT-1 deploys one satellite to emit radar pulses while another receives the reflected signals, forming a bistatic radar arrangement. This geometry allows the system to suppress background clutter that typically conceals stealth aircraft, particularly when reflections off the Earth’s surface distort readings.





The research team, led by Chen Junli, simulated a realistic detection scenario involving a stealth object with an effective radar cross-section (RCS) of around 10 square metres when observed from above. Under specific bistatic angles—ranging between 30 and 130 degrees—the radar achieved its highest sensitivity, minimising background noise even over turbulent or uneven oceanic terrain.





Unlike optical satellite sensors, which rely on visible or infrared light and are consequently weather‑dependent, LT‑1’s radar-based system promises continuous coverage.





The researchers emphasise that their design overcomes a fundamental limitation of spaceborne radars: the extremely weak signal returns caused by long-range reflection from small, low‑RCS targets. By exploiting bistatic geometry, they claim to amplify effective radar reflections at broader azimuth angles, improving detectability of manoeuvring stealth aircraft.





Since the LT‑1’s deployment in 2022, China has expanded its radar satellite constellation in tandem with a multi‑domain approach to anti‑stealth operations. This includes the JY‑27V ground-based radar system unveiled in 2025, which employs very high frequency (VHF) bands and active electronically scanned arrays for extended-range stealth detection.





Simultaneously, reports of Chinese experiments using quantum radar technology continue to surface, highlighting potential for ultra-sensitive photon detection able to expose aircraft cloaked by radar-absorbent materials.





Additional studies exploring the use of civilian satellite networks—such as SpaceX’s Starlink—for forward-scatter radar applications suggest Beijing’s research ecosystem is testing every available framework for persistent global surveillance.





Strategically, such developments support China’s ambition to reduce or negate the US stealth advantage, particularly over critical zones like the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea. Should these systems achieve operational readiness, they could threaten the operational freedom of American stealth assets, which form the backbone of US air superiority and precision‑strike doctrines.





Analysts believe real-time radar cueing from spaceborne systems could integrate with terrestrial air defences and airborne early warning networks, dramatically enhancing Chinese situational awareness.





Nonetheless, Western defence experts maintain scepticism regarding how these projections perform under combat conditions. Factors such as orbital geometry, radar power constraints, and data processing limitations may impede consistent identification and tracking of rapidly moving stealth platforms.





US Space Force officials, while acknowledging Chinese advancements, caution that simulated success does not equate to battlefield reliability. Until validated live trials demonstrate sustained detection of stealth aircraft in complex operational environments, claims of rendering American stealth obsolete remain largely theoretical.





Based On SCMP Report







