



British Airways is set to significantly expand its UK-India connectivity as part of the UK's landmark 'Britain Means Business' trade mission to India, led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The key highlight is the introduction of a third daily flight between London Heathrow and Delhi in 2026, subject to regulatory and capacity approval.





This expansion reflects the growing trade and economic ties between India and the UK, especially following the Free Trade Agreement signed in July 2024 between Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Alongside this increased frequency, British Airways will reintroduce its popular First cabin on flights from London to Mumbai starting this month. Additionally, the airline will roll out its latest business class offering, the Club Suite, on select flights across all five Indian routes by the end of 2026.





Currently, British Airways operates 56 weekly direct flights connecting London with five Indian cities: Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. Mumbai has three daily flights, Delhi two, and Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad each have one daily service.





This capacity expansion provides more choice and flexibility to travellers, whether visiting family, exploring new cities, or travelling for work. British Airways also supports smoother travel with a new free Meet and Assist service for customers requiring additional support on flights from India to the UK. This service, available across all five Indian airports the airline serves, has assisted around 5,500 customers since its launch in March 2025, with staff trained in local languages including Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu, and Tamil.





British Airways' Chairman and CEO, Sean Doyle, emphasised the airline’s deep-rooted presence in India, with around 2,500 employees based in the country, and highlighted the airline's strategic role as a catalyst for increased trade enabled by the Free Trade Agreement. Prime Minister Keir Starmer underscored British Airways as a symbol of the deep cultural and economic partnership between the UK and India and its critical role in boosting UK growth through strengthened trade links.





Additionally, British Airways continues to invest in customer experience as part of its £7 billion transformation plan, with over 900 initiatives including new short-haul seats, free Wi-Fi messaging onboard, and refreshed lounges globally.





British Airways' expansion reflects the strengthening of commercial ties between the UK and India, with enhanced flight frequencies, improved cabin offerings, and passenger support services facilitating increased business and tourism travel between the two countries.





