



Pakistan is set to receive AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) from the United States under a recently modified contract announced by the U.S. Department of War (DoW), formerly known as the Department of Defence.





The agreement signals a notable development in U.S.-Pakistan defence relations, particularly as Washington once again lists Islamabad as a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) recipient after years of limited engagement.





According to the U.S. DoW’s press release dated September 30, defence contractor Raytheon received a USD 41.6 million modification to an existing firm-fixed-price contract (FA8675-23-C-0037, modification P00026). The amendment brings the total value of the broader AMRAAM production contract to over USD 2.51 billion. The work, encompassing production of the latest AIM-120C8 and D3 variants, is scheduled for completion by May 2030.





The contract identifies a broad list of FMS recipients beyond Pakistan, including partner nations such as the UK, Poland, Japan, Israel, Taiwan, and Saudi Arabia. However, Pakistan’s inclusion stands out given strained security cooperation since 2018, when U.S. aid to Islamabad was suspended.





The AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles are compatible with Pakistan Air Force’s F-16 Fighting Falcons, which form the backbone of its air combat fleet. PAF previously employed older AIM-120C5 variants, acquired alongside Block 52 F-16s delivered in 2010 under a deal for approximately 500 missiles.





The newer C8 export variant mirrors key features of the AIM-120D models used by the U.S. Air Force, including enhanced datalink guidance, longer effective range, and improved resistance to electronic countermeasures. Defence analysts interpret this as a potential move by PAF to modernise its interception capabilities and reinforce its deterrence posture.





The AMRAAM gained prominence during the 2019 post-Balakot aerial engagements when Pakistan’s F-16s reportedly used AIM-120C5 missiles against Indian Air Force MiG-21s over the Line of Control. The fresh acquisition plan revives security concerns in New Delhi, given that the new variant dramatically extends beyond the C5’s engagement envelope.





The Balakot operation in February 2019 had targeted Jaish-e-Mohammed training camps in Pakistan’s Balakot region following terror attacks in Pulwama. The Indian Air Force successfully neutralised multiple militant structures, which led to heightened skirmishes between the two air forces.





This strike and subsequent aerial conflict set off years of tension between New Delhi and Islamabad, but current developments indicate Islamabad’s gradual reintegration into selective U.S. defence frameworks. The shift aligns with broader geopolitical recalibrations under President Donald Trump’s administration.





Notably, ties strengthened following Operation Sindoor in May 2025, when India carried out retaliatory strikes targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) after the Pahalgam terror attack.





The four-day escalation ended on May 10 with a ceasefire monitored through DGMO-level communications between both nations. Islamabad credited Trump’s mediation for brokering the truce and even proposed his nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize.





Pakistan’s prospective receipt of AIM-120C8 missiles could signify the start of an F-16 mid-life upgrade program, potentially involving avionics, radar modernisation (possibly AN/APG-83 SABR), and electronic warfare enhancements. Such an initiative would markedly increase the PAF’s combat endurance in beyond-visual-range (BVR) engagements and operational interoperability within U.S.-aligned systems.





Although the exact number of missiles destined for Pakistan remains unspecified, the contract amplifies speculation of a strategic thaw between Washington and Islamabad. It could also reflect America’s balancing strategy in South Asia, maintaining limited military cooperation with Pakistan while sustaining its robust defence partnership with India.





The reintroduction of advanced AMRAAM variants into South Asia may alter the regional air-power equilibrium, particularly as India continues to expand its indigenous air-to-air arsenal with Astra MK-2 and MK-3 missiles and further upgrades for Rafale and TEJAS MK-1A fighters. Defence experts caution that renewed U.S.-Pakistan defence linkages could challenge India’s strategic planning despite its expanding indigenous defence sector and partnerships with France and Israel.





Overall, the U.S. decision underscores shifting diplomatic equations while reasserting Washington’s role as a key arms supplier influencing South Asia’s complex security calculus.





Agencies







