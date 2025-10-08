



Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended a cordial welcome to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on his first official visit to India. Expressing optimism about the visit, PM Modi emphasized the shared commitment to advancing India-UK relations and realizing a vision for a stronger and more prosperous future between the two democracies.





Posting on X, PM Modi stated, “Welcome Prime Minister Keir Starmer on your historic first visit to India with the largest ever trade delegation from the UK. Looking forward to our meeting tomorrow for advancing our shared vision of a stronger, mutually prosperous future.” His greeting underscored the importance of the visit, which is expected to deepen bilateral cooperation across key strategic and economic sectors.





Upon arrival at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, PM Starmer was received by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the visit as marking “a new chapter” in the robust and dynamic India-UK partnership, reflecting the evolving nature of the two countries’ engagement on the global stage.





During his first stop in Mumbai, the British Prime Minister began his engagements by interacting with business leaders at the Taj Mahal Palace. In a light-hearted moment, he was seen taking a selfie with a disposable camera during the interaction, drawing smiles from attendees. These informal exchanges added a personal touch to what is expected to be a strategically significant visit.





Prime Minister Starmer is accompanied by a substantial delegation comprising around 125 members, including top CEOs, entrepreneurs, university vice-chancellors, and cultural figures. The size and composition of the delegation underscore the UK’s focus on strengthening multidimensional cooperation with India, particularly in trade, education, research, and innovation.





On October 9, PM Modi and PM Starmer are scheduled to meet in Mumbai to review the progress of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Their discussions will align with Vision 2035, a targeted 10-year roadmap for cooperation across critical pillars such as trade and investment, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate and energy, health, education, and people-to-people linkages.





This roadmap aims to channel efforts toward building resilient supply chains, technological exchanges, and sustainable growth.





A key highlight of the visit will be deliberations on the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which is expected to serve as a cornerstone for future economic collaboration. Both sides are likely to explore opportunities to enhance bilateral trade, investment flows, and market access—advancing shared goals of economic resilience and inclusive growth.





In addition to economic discussions, both leaders will exchange views on pressing regional and global developments, underlining the growing convergence of India and the United Kingdom on issues such as climate change, security, maritime cooperation, and international governance. The engagement is anticipated to reinforce the long-term commitment of both nations to global stability, innovation, and shared prosperity.





Based On ANI Report







