Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand is scheduled to visit India next week, marking her first official trip to India since assuming office earlier this year. This visit forms part of ongoing efforts to reset and improve bilateral ties between India and Canada, which had been strained over the past two years.





External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar met with Anand on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 29, describing their meeting as "good" and welcoming the recent appointment of high commissioners as a positive step toward rebuilding ties. Jaishankar expressed anticipation to welcome Minister Anand in India during her upcoming visit.





The visit follows earlier diplomatic progress including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the G7 Summit in June 2025. That meeting symbolized a thaw in relations after over two years of diplomatic freeze and tension.





Tensions initially rose in 2023 after former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of involvement in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. India strongly rejected these allegations, calling them politically motivated, and accused Canada of harboring Khalistani terrorists. This dispute led to an escalation where both countries expelled each other's diplomats and relations deteriorated sharply.





In August 2025, both nations made significant progress by reinstating their high commissioners—India appointed Dinesh Patnaik as its High Commissioner to Canada, and Canada appointed Christopher Cooter as its High Commissioner to India. This reinstatement marked a key step in restoring diplomatic dialogue and rebuilding trust.





Further diplomatic activity included visits by Canada's Deputy Foreign Minister David Morrison and National Security Adviser Nathalie G. Drouin to Delhi in September 2025, and reciprocal talks between India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Drouin aimed at improving security cooperation and bilateral stability.





Overall, the visit by Canadian Foreign Minister Anand is poised to advance ongoing discussions and cooperation in economic prosperity, security, and global governance, reflecting a mutual commitment to reset and strengthen India-Canada ties after a challenging period.





Based On ANI Report







