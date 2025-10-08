



The UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is leading the largest ever UK government trade mission to India with a 125-strong delegation comprising prominent CEOs, entrepreneurs, university Vice Chancellors, and cultural institutions.





This two-day visit aims to capitalise on the landmark UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed in July 2025, which is hailed as the best ever secured by any country with India. The FTA is projected to raise bilateral trade by £25.5 billion annually and grow UK exports to India by nearly 60%, while boosting the UK economy by £4.8 billion each year and adding £2.2 billion to wages across the UK.





The trade agreement significantly lowers India’s average tariff on UK products from 15% to 3%, making it easier for British companies to sell goods such as soft drinks, cosmetics, cars, and medical devices in the Indian market. SMEs stand to benefit from improved customs procedures, digital commitments, and dedicated support to enter India’s market more easily.





The delegation also includes 14 university Vice Chancellors looking to tap into India’s surging demand for higher education, which requires 70 million new university places by 2035, offering new funding and collaboration opportunities for UK universities.





Key British companies in the delegation include Rolls Royce, British Telecom, Diageo, London Stock Exchange, and British Airways. British Airways confirms it will add a third daily flight between London Heathrow and Delhi in 2026 (subject to regulatory approval), expanding its existing 56 weekly flights to five Indian cities. British Airways emphasises its critical role as an enabler of increased trade between the UK and India, with around 2,500 employees based in India and strong historical ties.





Manchester Airport will launch a new direct flight to Delhi operated by India's largest airline IndiGo in November 2025, complementing its existing Mumbai service. This makes Manchester the only UK airport outside London with direct connections to both major Indian cities. The expansion is forecasted to generate over £50 million annually in exports, £25 million in tourism income, and create 450 new jobs, boosting regional productivity and research collaboration.





The UK PM's visit follows India PM Modi's trip to the UK in July, during which the FTA was signed and nearly £6 billion in new investments and export wins were secured. Starmer stated the deal is not just a paper agreement but a launchpad for growth, highlighting India's expected rise to the third-largest economy by 2028 and the unparalleled opportunities this presents for British businesses and jobs.





Cultural partnerships are also emphasised, with participation from leading UK cultural institutions such as the British Film Institute and the National Theatre aiming to expand creative exports, co-productions, museum partnerships, talent exchanges, and joint initiatives across film, fashion, sport, and digital culture.





Overall, this trade mission represents a robust push to translate the significant economic opportunities created by the historic UK-India FTA into tangible growth, jobs, and strengthened bilateral ties across trade, education, aviation, and culture.



