



Satellite imagery from Planet Labs has revealed a major escalation in China’s aerial posture along the India-China border, with the deployment of multiple GJ-11 “Sharp Sword” stealth drones at Shigatse Airbase in Tibet.





The GJ-11s, spotted between August and September 2025, mark the first operational runway deployment of these advanced flying-wing unmanned combat air vehicles (UCAVs) in the region.





At least three GJ-11 drones were seen on satellite images between August 6 and September 5, positioned on the main runway and connected aprons of the Shigatse military-civilian airport.





The War Zone reported that two units carried grey military paint schemes typical of PLA Air Force aircraft, while one appeared under red-brown protective wrapping. Accompanying imagery showed Flanker-type fighter jets, indicating simultaneous operations with crewed aircraft.





Located just 145 km from the Indian state of Sikkim, the Shigatse Airbase gives China a powerful forward-operating position near the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The high-altitude airfield—situated at approximately 5,000 meters elevation—offers optimal conditions for rapid drone launches and intelligence gathering missions across India’s northeast. Further infrastructure expansion, including a secondary 3,000-meter runway and multiple new hangars, suggests full combat readiness.





The GJ-11 “Sharp Sword” represents China’s most advanced stealth UCAV, featuring a flying-wing design comparable to the U.S. B-2 Spirit bomber. Designed primarily for air-to-ground strike and ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) roles, the drone’s radar-evading profile and internal weapons bay make it ideal for high-risk precision missions. It is also believed to possess electronic warfare and limited air-to-air engagement capabilities.





Analysts cite that the GJ-11 deployment forms part of a developing manned-unmanned teaming strategy by the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF). China’s two-seat variant of the J-20 stealth fighter is expected to serve as the aerial controller for Sharp Sword drones, enabling synchronized strikes, shared targeting data, and autonomous swarm coordination in contested airspace.





The deployment underscores a critical shift in regional airpower dynamics, enhancing China’s ability to conduct deep-strike missions and persistent surveillance over Indian territories. Combined with previous basing of the WZ-7 “Soaring Dragon” reconnaissance drones, the GJ-11’s arrival further transforms Shigatse into a strategic UAV hub, consolidating Beijing’s dominance across the Tibetan Plateau and increasing pressure along the Himalayan frontier.





Agencies







