



The Kharga Corps of the Indian Army has formally inducted three refurbished WZT‑3 Armoured Recovery Vehicles (ARVs), upgraded and delivered by Airbonics Defence & Space Pvt Ltd (ADSL), a subsidiary of the JCBL Group.





The refurbishment project was undertaken under the Western Command’s Other Capital Procurement Procedure for the Black Arrow Brigade. From initiation to delivery, the effort was completed in an accelerated timeline of seven months.





ADSL technicians executed the refurbishment during the challenging operational period of Operation Sindoor, maintaining workflow despite the constant threat of drone and aerial attacks. The complex process required extensive disassembly of vehicle assemblies, detailed inspection of mechanical systems, and precision repairs across hydraulic systems, winch mechanisms, cranes, and electrical wire harnesses. The scope included component reassembly and calibration to ensure operational reliability in the field.





Following refurbishment, the vehicles underwent and successfully passed the Indian Army’s rigorous Acceptance Test Procedures (ATP). The achievement reflected both the high technical standards of Army procurement and the skill of civilian defence industry partners. The fully certified ARVs entered service with the Kharga Corps, enhancing battlefield support capability for armoured units.





The induction event was attended by senior military leadership, including Lt Gen Rajesh Pushkar AVSM, VSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of 2 Corps, alongside executives from ADSL. Lt Gen Pushkar publicly commended the professionalism and coordination displayed by both the JCBL Group and ADSL teams. Special recognition was extended to the Black Arrow Eagles for their rigorous maintenance practices, which had preserved the operational integrity of their equipment.





Rishi Aggarwal, Managing Director of the JCBL Group, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting India’s defence readiness. He noted that the trust placed by the Army in ADSL and JCBL motivates the organisation to continuously improve its technological capabilities and service quality. Aggarwal emphasised the importance of sustained collaboration between the defence forces and private industry.





Earlier in the year, the JCBL Group signed India’s first defence Memorandum of Understanding with Slovakia, aimed at co-developing next-generation combat vehicle technologies. This strategic agreement positions the group to integrate advanced foreign design elements into indigenous systems, thereby enhancing the Army’s technical edge.





In a parallel milestone, the Indian Army rolled out its first overhauled VT‑72B ARV from the 512 Army Base Workshop in Pune, also in partnership with ADSL. This demonstrated the company’s capability to execute complex armoured recovery vehicle modernisation across different platforms, further reinforcing its operational value to India’s armoured forces.





