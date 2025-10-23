



Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has successfully delivered Mahe, the first of eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC), to the Indian Navy, marking a major stride in India’s indigenous shipbuilding drive under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The 78-metre-long warship, Mahe, represents a significant technological milestone as the largest Indian Naval vessel powered by a diesel engine-waterjet combination. This advanced propulsion system ensures superior manoeuvrability and reduced acoustic signature, crucial in anti-submarine operations carried out in littoral waters.





Designed for a wide range of coastal defence missions, Mahe is equipped for underwater surveillance, search and rescue duties, Low Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO), and complex mine-laying tasks. Its compact design and high agility make it ideal for operations in shallow waters where conventional destroyers and frigates face navigational constraints.





Constructed under the stringent Classification Rules of Det Norske Veritas (DNV), the vessel meets international standards in performance, safety, and reliability. The ship’s design reflects extensive indigenous input, with over 90 percent of components sourced domestically—a major achievement in India’s self-reliance and technological maturity in naval construction.





The formal vessel acceptance was completed by Dr S. Harikrishnan, Director (Operations), Cochin Shipyard Limited, and Commander Amit Chandra Choubey, Commanding Officer (Designate) of Mahe. The ceremony was attended by senior naval officials including Rear Admiral R. Adhisrinivasan, Chief Staff Officer (Technical), Western Naval Command, and Commodore Anup Menon, Warship Production Superintendent at Kochi.





Cochin Shipyard’s spokesperson emphasised that the induction of the ASW SWC series will “significantly strengthen the Navy’s shallow water Anti-Submarine Warfare capability,” further enhancing coastal security and operational readiness. The accomplishment underscores India’s growing competence in designing and building advanced warships domestically.





Agencies











